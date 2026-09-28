The Florida Panthers take the ice in Raleigh, North Carolina Tuesday to open the NHL regular season aginst the defending Stanley Cup champion Hurricanes. Emotions in the Lenovo Center will be high as the last three Cup winners square off in what sets up as a big early season test for both teams,

Carolina will be in a celebratory mood as their second Stanley Cup banner will make its way to the rafters before the puck drops. If anyone can relate to the symbolism in the moment it's the Panthers, who were twice in the exact situation the Hurricanes will face Tuesday.

To open the 2024 season after their first Stanley Cup, the Panthers hosted Boston in a wild 6-4 victory highlighted by physical play and a dominant start for the Panthers. Florida took a 4-1 lead after the opening period and never looked back.

In 2025 after back-to-back championships, the Panthers once again raised a banner then earned a victory. This game was much closer as the Panthers and Chicago Blackhawks were tied at two goals apiece after 40 minutes. A Jesper Boqvist goal halfway through the third period would secure the victory for the Panthers.

So while the Panthers will have perspective on how Carolina is processing the moment, being on the other side of the equation is a new experience. A veteran team such as Florida should be able to channel the vitriol being dispersed from the Carolina faithful, but will need to match physicality with smart play to avoid senseless penalties.

Extra motivation could be drawn upon by simply reflecting upon the last time these two met in the regular season this past January. The Panthers suffered a 9-1 embarrassment on the road highlighted by a six-goal eruption for the Hurricanes in the final period. Florida did win the other two matchups with Carolina last season and the teams are mirror images of each other in many fashions.

Sep 22, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defensemen Bryce Montgomery (72) fights Florida Panthers forward Bokandj Imama (14) during the first period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hurricanes are the offensive zone puck possession kings of the NHL, leading the league in this category since the stat has been tracked beginning in the 2021-22 season. Florida has been a top five team in this area as well, finishing second to Carolina during both Stanley Cup winning seasons.

With the addition of Brady Tkachuk, the Florida Panthers acquired one of the top offensive zone establishers in the league. Both teams have championship coaching staffs and plenty of veteran experience. This tilt may come down to who stays out of the box and keeps their emotions in check.

There is no love lost between the Panthers and Hurricanes, and with two evenly matched teams the small details matter. If the Panthers can rain on the parade in Raleigh, it bodes well for the rest of their season opening road trip. The Panthers would love n to remind everyone on the national stage that they stil have championship pedigree.