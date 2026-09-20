The Florida Panthers are eagerly awaiting the start of the next season. Sunday, they open the preseason at home against the Carolina Hurricanes, with their full complement of regulars expected to play.

And, in just nine days, the team will hit the ice for their first regular-season game against the Hurricanes after missing the playoffs for the first time in five seasons. Now they look to win their third Stanley Cup in the span of four seasons... with a slightly retooled roster that includes a major addition to the first line (Brady Tkachuk) and a new starting goaltender (Jacob Markstrom).

Much like the start of last season, they will be missing bodies to start the year. On the bright side, it is nowhere near the same level as it was that season, and it will not be anywhere near as long. Forward Brad Marchand is projected to be out for the month of October at the very least due to an injury he suffered back in March, and forward Jonah Gadjovich is out indefinitely.

During the offseason, general manager Bill Zito made some signings to fill up the bottom six. One of those signings is a solid veteran center in former Washington Capitals center Lars Eller, who was brought in a one-year deal worth $850,000. And while it hasn't gotten the attention of Markstrom or Brady Tkachuk, it should be an impact signing in its own right.

He is a Phenom at the Dot

One of Eller's best qualities is how good he is in the faceoff circle. In his last six seasons, he's posted a faceoff win percentage at 51% or higher.

In his overall career, he has a 50.5% faceoff win rate. During the playoffs in his career, he has a 50.2% win rate. In addition, in his seven postseason appearances with the Colorado Avalanche in 2023, he won a whopping 65.3% of his faceoffs. This will be huge when it comes to killing off penalties and adds a huge piece to the already deep center depth the Panthers have.

Jan 8, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Ottawa Senators center Lars Eller (89) controls the puck in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He Adds Stanley Cup Pedigree

What's the one thing the Panthers are chasing? The sweet feeling of reaching Lord Stanley's holy grail, and Eller has tasted that as a member of the Capitals.

In 2018, he helped the Caps win their first-ever Stanley Cup. As a matter of fact, the 37-year-old scored the game-winning goal in Game 5 at 12:32 in the third period to help the team clinch it. That is exactly the kind of killer instinct Zito was looking to add to his roster.

He's Going to Be a Difference Maker

Eller's qualities are going to make him a huge difference-maker in the lineup come Sept. 29. He's projected to be on the fourth line with newly acquired Garnet Hathaway and whomever head coach Paul Maurice decides to select to replace Gadjovich for the time being. Regardless of who he's with, he will be looked at a huge factor as the season progresses.