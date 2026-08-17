When Sergei Bobrovsky left the Florida Panthers for the Toronto Maple Leafs in July, most Panthers fans figured it was a financial decision for the future Hall of Fame goaltender

However, you won't find that reason in Bobrovsky's net.

According to a report from RG's Daria Tuboltseva, Bobrovsky left the team he won two Stanley Cups with in 2024 and 2025 because the Panthers refused to include a no-trade clause in his contract.

The contract would have included a pay cut from the massive 7-year, $70 million contract Bob signed on July 1, 2019, which ran through the 2025–26 season.





Under the previous contract, Bobrovsky made $10 million per year. Panthers General Manager Bill Zito offered him a two-year deal at $6 million per year, which was acceptable by both sides. The impasse came from the no-trade clause, which Zito was not willing to include.

Despite Bobrovsky reaching age 37 (he'll be 38 Sept. 20) , Zito had made it clear he wished to keep his prized goaltender. "Decline isn’t the word I would use," Zito told 5 Reason Sports earlier this summer. "I think he’s fine. He’s had a heck of a workload, he’s a consummate professional. I want Sergei to stay, and I’m looking forward to having him back."

Unfortunately, according to the RG report, Zito wasn't willing to budge on the no-trade clause. The Panthers front office held firm on only offering partial no-trade protection. Bobrovsky then signed a 3-year, $21 million deal with Toronto on July 1, and yes, the deal includes a no-trade clause.

Now the real question becomes, can the Panthers get enough production from new starting goalie Jacob Markstrom to make up for the loss of Bobrovsky?

Signed by the Philadelphia Flyers as an undrafted free agent May 6, 2010, Bobrovsky is 456-266-58 with a 2.61 GAA, .912 save percentage and 53 shutouts in 806 regular-season games (791 starts) for the Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets and Panthers, ranking seventh in NHL history in wins.

Bobrovsky is 61-50 with a 2.71 GAA, .907 save percentage and six shutouts in 117 playoff games (111 starts). He won the Vezina Trophy as the best goalie in the NHL in 2012-13 and 2016-17.





Apr 5, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New Jersey Devils goalie Jacob Markstrom (25) looks on during warm-up before the game against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The replacement has big skates to fill

Markstrom led the NHL with nine shutouts in 2021-22 to finish second in Vezina Trophy voting.

Markstrom was traded to the New Jersey Devils by the Flames in 2024. He ranked fourth since 2019-20 in games played (256), fourth (tied) in shutouts (17), sixth in saves/shots against (6,594/7,256), and sixth in wins (138) at the time of the deal.

For the Panthers, they're banking on getting the best of Markstrom to offset the loss of a two-time Stanley Cup winning goaltender and aging future Hall of Famer. Was the insistence of a no-trade clause worth it to take a chance on Bobrovsky's aging career? Will Bobrosky be the boost Toronto needs to return to the playoffs? Will Markstrom perform well enough to get the Panthers back to their Stanley Cup form in 2024 and 2025?

As the old adage goes, that's why they play the games.