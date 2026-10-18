Three Takeaways From the Florida Panthers Win Streak

The Florida Panthers are in the midst of a historic three-game win streak, with the last victory against the Seattle Kraken 8-3 on Saturday night putting the exclamation point on an incredible week for the Cats.

“The speed of our offensive game is coming together. “Now you’re starting to see some chemistry start to form with different players.” Head coach Paul Maurice

To say the offensive game is coming together might be a bit of an understatement, as the Panthers have scored 18 goals over the last three games. Florida had only scored 12 goals in their first six games to start the season. The power play has been resurgent during this win streak, and the Panthers are getting contributions from all over the lineup.

Here are three takeaways from the last week for the Panthers.

Seth Jones Making Early Case for Norris Trophy

With assists in four straight games, Seth Jones has been one of the most productive defenseman in the NHL and a huge contributor the the Panthers' recent success.

#FlaPanthers Seth Jones’ 9 assists are currently tied for the second-most among NHL defensemen this season. “I’m just having fun.”



HC Paul Maurice continues to praise Jones’ offseason work. He and Aaron Ekblad stayed in South FL and pushed one another hard. pic.twitter.com/Bvge5kwMXR — Katie Engleson (@KatieEngleson) October 18, 2026

Jones ranks 10th in the NHL averaging 25:30 on the ice through nine games, and has facilitated the resurgence of the power play. His five assists with the man advantage are tied for the most in the league among defenseman.

That's a Lot of Hats

The tradition of throwing hats on the ice to commererate a three goal for a home player has conflicting origins. According to the official account from the Hockey Hall of Fame, the hat trick started when a Toronto haberdasher named Sammy Taft promoted his business by offering a free hat to any NHL player that scored three goals while in town.

Whatever the lineage of the hat trick may be, the Florida Panthers took the ceremony to unprecedented levels over the past three games.

Hopefully the Panthers team store is fully stocked after seeing three hat tricks in two games. Brady Thachuk kicked off the hat barrage with back-to-back natural hat tricks against Columbus and Vancouver, the first being away from home. Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett added theirs together in the Panthers 8-3 win against Seattle on Saturday, with Verhaeghe accomplishing the natural hat trick.

The Florida Panthers are the first team in NHL history to record natural hat tricks in three consecutive games 🤯



🎥 @BR_OpenIce pic.twitter.com/V6zoO3BVLN — The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) October 18, 2026

Power Play Engaged

The Panthers struggles with the man advantage early in the season are well documented, but a lot can change in just a week.

Florida ranked dead last on the power play after losing their home opener 4-1 against Minnesota on October 11th, converting just one of their first 28 opportunities with an extra skater. In four games since, the Panthers have surged to a 20.9% success rate and are fourth in the NHL with nine power play goals entering Sunday's slate.

The Panthers have three days off before kicking off another road trip with a crazy travel schedule, beginning with what will surely be an incredible atmosphere as Brady Tkachuk returns to Ottawa on Wednesday. Florida will play their second back-to-back in two weeks as they travel to Pittsburgh Thursday, followed by stops in Chicago and Winnipeg to finish their four-game trip.