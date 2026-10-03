The top center and captain for the Florida Panthers Aleksander Barkov was placed on long-term injured reserve and will miss significant time -- though the definitive prognosis hasn't been determined or shared yet.

This is the second straight season that Barkov has suffered a knee injury, though this is to the other knee (left) and last season an ACL tear was disclosed quickly. Barkov did get himself ready to return from that after about six months -- but by then, too many other Panthers were out and the team was outside the playoff picture.

So he was shut down to have a healthy 2026-27 season.

And already, that has gone awry.

Panthers have placed Aleksander Barkov on LTIR. They're still not sure of severity. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) October 3, 2026

If any team can recover from such a tough loss it is Florida, who has a top nine forward group as good as any in the NHL. Head coach Paul Maurice will have several options in constructing his top two lines in the absence of Barkov.

"Jailhouse Rock"

Maurice gave the world another classic quote before the regular season when mentioning one possible combination.

“And I don’t want to give everybody what they want with the 2 Chucky brothers together with Sam Bennett in the middle. They’ll be in jail before the puck drops.”



Paul Maurice is sparing the world from the CHAOS of a Tkachuk-Bennett-Tkachuk line. 😂 pic.twitter.com/VgZbqghs68 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) September 17, 2026

Putting the Tkachuk brothers together with Sam Bennett would create a highly skilled line blended with chaos. They can play a physical offensive zone game and dominate possession with their size and strength, with plenty of antagonism thrown in. It could potentially be the most entertaining line in the National Hockey League.

In this scenario Anton Lundell would move up to center the second line between Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Reinhart. The steady Lundell would have two playmakers on the wing and this trio incorporates solid two-way play and open ice ability to generate offense.

Maurice will have to work some magic with the third and fourth lines regardless, in this instance the movement would impact the first three lines.

Path of Least Resistance

If Maurice decides to simply elevate the center position line-by-line, Bennett would jump to top center between Brady Tkachuk and Sam Reinhart. Bennett would bring physicality and an aggressive offensive mentality to the first three.

Lundell would move up to center the second line between Verhaeghe and Matthew Tkachuk. Veteran Lars Eller elevates to the third line with Eetu Luostarinen and Sandis Vilmanis.

Lundell Makes the Leap

Anton Lundell is in his sixth season with the Panthers and has been a consistent performer. At just 25 years-old Lundell has appeared in 361 games and been a major contributor in his tenure. He knows the system and how to play with different styles in terms of his wing men.

Lundell has improved considerably in the face off circle over his career, an area where Barkov excels. His win percentage in the regular season increased from 44.7% in his rookie campaign to 51.8% last year.

Putting Lundell on the first line would show a great deal of faith from Maurice, while keeping the second line status quo. Third and fourth line center remain a question, we could see a promotion of Cole Schwindt from the Charlotte Checkers in the AHL back to the big club to fill out the center position for now.