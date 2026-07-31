The five major sports franchises in the South Florida market possess fourteen championship trophies in their collective cases. Each has had their moments, with some teams able to sustain long term while others predominantly battled inconsistency and irrelevance. To rank them from worst to first overall in South Florida for 2026 shows that the margins between where they stand competitively reveals some interesting comparisons.

5. Miami Marlins

It was closer than you think between the Marlins and the next team on our list. The Marlins are still in the Wild Care race, despite a franchise-record twelve game losing streak sandwiched around the All-Star break. A young exciting corps once again gave fans early hope in the first half, but that glimmer did not translate to ticket sales. The Marlins rank 29th out of 30 MLB teams in attendance with an average of just over 13,000 fans making the trek to Loan Depot Park in downtown Miami. Pair that with the lowest payroll in baseball, the Marlins' near future outlook is questionable at best.

4. Miami Dolphins

If the Marlins could have maintained their hot start after the MLB All-Star break, they might have been in this position on our list. Instead, the rebuilding Dolphins edge out their bill-fished brethren and find themselves fourth in our 2026 rankings. The Dolphins finally cut ties with General Manager Chris Grier halfway through the 2025 season.

In his ten year tenure Grier stewarded the franchise to a 77-80 record and zero playoff wins. The 2025 season would not improve for the Dolphins sans Grier as the league caught up to Mike McDaniel's offense and coaching style. This would ultimately lead to McDaniel being let go at the end of the season.

Dolphins EDGE Chop Robinson looking bigger 👀



During practice today he:



- Forced and recovered a fumble

- Set the edge and stuffed a run

- Got a sack



Big year 3 incoming for 🪓? pic.twitter.com/S6iAcWTthI — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) July 30, 2026

The Dolphins completed a much awaited organizational reset by bringing in Head Coach Jeff Hafley and General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan from Green Bay. Sullivan completely overhauled the roster and has rebuilt the foundation through the draft. The Dolphins also parted with embattled quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and absorbed a record ninety-nine million dollar cap hit for the privilege. Miami leads the league with a staggering 179M dollars in dead money on their books, and the talent on the roster is unproven. Hafley says all the right things and the team will certainly have a tougher identity compared to the McDaniel era, but they are still going to struggle next season.

3. Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are not casual observers in this NBA offseason, landing the prize of free agency in star forward Giannis Antetkounmpo. Bam Adebayo has a true superstar to help push his game higher, and the Heat will be a problem on the defensive end.

In Wake of LeBron Chase, This Player's Growth is Critical for Heat @5ReasonsSports https://t.co/DdlzbI50WA — Austin Dobbins (@AustinDobbins13) July 25, 2026

Yes, they did add shooting in the form of Tim Hardaway Jr. and Bobby Portis to go along with Andrew Wiggins. If Davion Mitchell can elevate his game at the point guard spot, head coach Eric Spoelstra will get the most out of his roster and field a playoff team. How far they can go is the question, as they will need to rely on young talent such as Mitchell and Pelle Larsson to carry a heavier workload.

The Heat are likely one more piece away from being a true contender.

2. Miami Hurricanes

If the "U" isn't back, they are as close to whatever the expression means as they can get. The Hurricanes have nine pre-season All ACC nominations including Malachi Toney and player of the year candidate quarterback Darian Mensah. There are some questions at left tackle and on the defensive line due to the losses of Rueben Bain Jr. and Akeem Mesidor , but Mario Cristobal has built a tough team with elite depth at most positions.

Miami will enter the season as the favorite to win the ACC and if they can avoid their annual trap game or games versus lesser opponents, the Hurricanes have a reasonable path to another CFB playoff berth. Miami has fully embraced the NIL landscape in college athletics and are once again poised to be a perennial powerhouse.

1. Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers organization is the new standard for how to build and maintain a championship level roster. With the addition of Brady Tkachuk, the Panthers top six forward group is ranked by many observers the best in the NHL. Jacob Markstrom replacing Sergei Bobrovsky in net is something to watch, but the 36 year-old Markstrom will be surrounded by the best supporting cast of his career.

Injuries to Sasha Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk derailed the Panthers hopes at at three-peat last season, but instead of licking their wounds and running it back the team got better. The defense is six deep with quality and the power play unit should see a massive improvement with a healthy Barkov along with Brady Tkachuk causing havoc in front of the goal. Or havoc in general.

A FIGHT TO START THE PLAYOFFS‼️



Brady Tkachuk and Jordan Staal immediately dropped the gloves 😳 pic.twitter.com/LBokHjzq6B — ESPN (@espn) April 18, 2026

Paul Maurice has proven to be one of the best coaches in the NHL and the core of the team is highly skilled and experienced. If the Panthers can stay healthy and get consistent goaltending, the stage is set for the Panthers to make another run at Lord Stanley's Cup.