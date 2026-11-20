The Florida Panthers don’t seem to be missing Sergei Bobrovsky.

The 38-year-old goaltender signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs this summer after seven years and two Stanley Cups with the Panthers. Backup goalie Daniil Tarasov signed with the Detroit Red Wings for a $950k raise after a relatively effective 2026-27. This left Florida with two holes in their goaltender room.

That space was filled with veterans Jacob Markstrom and Akira Schmid, two goalies who, while good enough to stick around in the league, are no Vezina Trophy winners, of which Bobrovsky has two.

Bobrovsky’s age started to show last year, and was playing behind an essentially makeshift defense that was ravaged by injuries. He allowed 3.07 goals per game and a then-career-low .877 save percentage.

This year, he has somehow degraded further. His .874 save percentage and 3.65 goals allowed average are the worst in the NHL among goalies with at least 14 games played.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that the Maple Leafs could end up giving Sergei Bobrovsky a few weeks off or even send him down to the AHL if his struggles continue.

Down in Sunrise, his successor in Markstrom’s stock is going up

The 36-year-old has an .887 save percentage and a shutout through 12 games. His 2.56 goals allowed against are a half-goal better than last year.

Markstrom has the benefit of playing in front of a mostly-healthy defense, but even when he’s been called upon to make tough saves, he’s excelling. According to MoneyPuck, the Swede has stopped 71.4% of unblocked high-danger shot attempts this year, putting him in the top half of the league.

It shouldn’t be too much of a surprise that the Panthers plugged in a new goalie and saw immediate success. Bobrovsky’s last four backups saw success in Sunrise and their next stops.

Nov 10, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) stops the puck against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daniil Tarasov, Alex Lyon, Anthony Stolarz, and Spencer Knight all had starter-caliber numbers as respective No. 2s and earned bigger contracts with their next teams, aside from Spencer Knight who was traded to Chicago and netted the Panthers defenseman Seth Jones and a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Not Bad for a No. 2

That pattern has continued this year. Current backup Akira Schmid has been serviceable in that role, especially as of late. He’s saved 90% of his shots in his last five games, and given up 13 goals in that span.

There's lots more season to go. Markstrom and Schmid were never meant to be blockbuster moves, but rather as reclamation projects meant to be serviceable behind an elite defense for a fraction of Bobrovsky's price.

So far, that plan is working.