NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators overcame a two-goal first-period deficit to snap a two-game skid with a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Predators' defensemen combined for six points as Nashville showed strong continuity from back to front.

Nashville defenseman Brady Skjei recorded his first multi-point game of the season and the first since March 24, 2026, driving the Predators to victory by impacting both ends of the ice.

"Yeah, I thought he had good gaps too," Brunette said. "It was his best game. He's an important part to our team. His game seems to, since the start of the year, is getting better every night and tonight is a perfect example of what he can bring to our hockey team."

Skjei was all over the ice, blocking five shots, with two assists and one hit in 22:31 of ice time. His presence was all over the ice and he nearly got Nashville on the scoresheet, snapping a shot off the right post at 13:46 in the first period.

"Yeah, a win's a win, and you take it, especially at home," Skjei said. "We want to make this place a tough place to play. I don't think we were at our A-game, but we did enough to get it done, and for stretches, I thought we played really, really well, and then a few breakdowns here and there, but like I said, a win's a win."

He was instrumental in the Predators' first goal, receiving a pass in the high slot from Nick Perbix and kicking the puck out to an open Jonathan Marchessault, who scored his second goal in two games to get Nashville on the board and cut Pittsburgh's lead in half at 2-1 at 17:26.

"I felt good tonight," Skjei said. "I think for me, is when I'm skating, is when I'm at my best. I thought Perbix had a great game as well. I thought we both used our feet and made plays when they were there. Obviously, got rewarded a little bit, but just made the right play when it was there and tried to get involved offensively with our skating."

The 12-year NHL veteran had only two multi-point games last season, and notched seven in 2024-25, making Saturday's effort against Pittsburgh his 10th multi-point effort in a Nashville uniform. His second assist came with a stealthy poke check that jump-started a counterattack, ending with Reid Schaefer's second goal of the season and putting Nashville ahead 3-2.

"Yeah, I think that's just like an instinct," Skjei said. "I'm trying to make it tough for the guy to get into the zone. Tried to kind of hide my stick and then, at the last second, poke it out of there. When it happens like that, it's great, got to have a few more of those this year."

Skjei's efforts helped the Predators return to the win column after a tough end to their recent road trip. More importantly, the win helps Nashville stay in the top Western Conference wild-card spot ahead of the St. Louis Blues.

"Yeah, it's the signs of a good team," Skjei said. "Obviously, that stretch there were probably some games in there we maybe didn't deserve to win, and we ended up pulling some out. Yeah, everything's going right, everything's feeling good, and then kind of two games at the end of the road trip that we really didn't play well. It's tough to get back and play the way we need to play to get a win, and tonight, that was the main focus for us was to try to get back in the win column, and we did that."

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Threads , Bluesky , and Instagram for the latest news.