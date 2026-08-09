Best Predators Playoff Wins of All Time: 2008 Game 4 vs. Detroit
The Nashville Predators kick off the 2026-27 season in 42 days on Sept. 20 with preseason action against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Predators look to end a two-year playoff drought by getting the season off to a good start and starting first-year general manager Chris MacFarland's tenure on a positive note.
The Predators have won 56 NHL playoff games for seven series victories, with one Clarence S. Campbell Trophy in 2017 in the franchise's 28 seasons. Let's round out the offseason by looking back and counting down the most significant playoff wins in franchise history.
No. 42 - 2008 Game 4: Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings
The Nashville Predators entered Game 4 with confidence, coming off a 5-3 win in Game 3 to avoid falling into a 3-0 hole. That confidence carried its way onto the ice in Bridgestone Arena and saw the home team notch two goals in quick succession to take a 2-0 lead.
Dan Hamhuis scored the first on a power play. Alexander Radulov pressed into open space and found Hamhuis alone on the backside of the play. Hamhuis smacked his one-time shot passed Hall of Fame goaltender Dominick Hasek to give the Predators the initial lead.
Nashville doubled its lead 32 seconds later after Rich Peverly won a faceoff to Shea Weber at the point. Weber reared and fired through traffic, scoring his first career postseason goal and making it the third consecutive game that Hasek had allowed two goals in a 35 second span.
“We lost a faceoff, and it ended up in our net,” Red Wings coach Mike Babcock said. “To me, that’s not running around or anything like that. That’s losing a faceoff, so I think it’s a different thing totally. You can call it the same if you want.”
Pavel Datsyuk scored the first of his two goals for the Red Wings to open the second period. Brian Rafalski carried the puck on a power play into the Nashville trapazoid and passed across the slot to Datsyuk who fired past Dan Ellis, cutting the Predators lead in half.
Nashville got back to its two-goal advantage just 10 seconds later when Martin Erat won the puck deep in Detroit's zone and swept the puck backwards to Greg de Vries at the blue line. De Vries fired a slapshot through traffic and found the net for the eventual game-winner.
Datsyuk kept the game close with the third period's only goal. The forward flashed right in front of Ellis, taking a pass from Tomas Holmstrom and redirecting it into the net.
Ellis ended the night with 39 saves, helping the Predators hang onto its lead and evening the series at 2-2.
“We haven’t done anything yet. The only satisfaction is we got a win tonight,” Barry Trotz said.
Nashville Predators All-Time NHL Playoff Victories By Series
2004 R1 vs DET: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2006 R1 vs SJ: 1 win (L 1-4)
2007 R1 vs SJ: 1 win (L 1-4)
2008 R1 vs DET: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2010 R1 vs CHI: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2011 R1 vs ANA: 4 wins (W 4-2)
2011 R2 vs VAN: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2012 R1 vs DET: 4 wins (W 4-1)
2012 R2 vs PHX: 1 win (L 1-4)
2015 R1 vs CHI: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2016 R1 vs ANA: 4 wins (W 4-3)
2016 R2 vs SJ: 3 wins (L 3-4)
2017 R1 vs CHI: 4 wins (W 4-0)
2017 R2 vs STL: 4 wins (W 4-2)
2017 WCF vs ANA: 4 wins (W 4-2)
2017 SCF vs PIT: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2018 R1 vs COL: 4 wins (W 4-2)
2018 R2 vs WPG: 3 wins (L 3-4)
2019 R1 vs DAL: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2020 Qualifying vs ARI: 1 win (L 1-3)
2021 R1 vs CAR: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2022 R1 vs COL: 0 wins (L 0-4)
2024 R1 vs VAN: 2 wins (L 2-4)
This is the sixth article in a Nashville Predators On SI series counting down the 47 most significant playoff wins in Nashville Predators history.
- No. 47 - 2019 Game 2: Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars
- No. 46 - 2019 Game 3: Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars
- No. 45 - 2015 Game 5: Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks
- No. 44 - 2015 Game 2: Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks
- No. 43 - 2008 Game 3: Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings
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