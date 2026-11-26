The Nashville Predators advanced to 13-6-5 after taking down one of the league's best teams on the road. The Dallas Stars had won their past five games, including three overtime victories. A low-scoring and tight matchup seemed like it would favor the home team, but Nashville's Mavrik Bourque was ultimately the difference maker on the familiar ice.

Bourque tallied his first goal of the season in the first period of his reunion with the Dallas Stars. After being the centerpiece of an offseason trade, he has struggled with his new club. Wednesday's 3-1 victory over Dallas might be the exact type of performance the center needs to settle in with the Predators.

Nineteen minutes into the game, Bourque scored what would become the only goal for the first 578 minutes and 39 seconds of the contest. The Stars' goaltender, Jake Oettinger, has produced five shutouts this season, the most of any netminder this season. On the other end, Nashville rolled out its ace, Juuse Saros.

The Predators and Saros won the duel. The Nashville netminder nearly notched his second shutout of the season if it weren't for an empty-netter. A frantic finish concluded with Nashville earning its ninth win in its past 11 outings. Once Dallas pulled Oettinger, the two teams traded scores, with Ross Colton adding a goal. He was followed by Tyler Seguin scoring the Stars' lone goal of the game. Jack Drury put the game on ice in the final minute of action.

Saros totaled 20 saves, posting a .952 save percentage. He has continued to have a stellar resurgence this season, but much credit for the win is shared with the Predators' blue-line efforts. Through the first two periods, Dallas was held to just 10 shot attempts. They required Saros to stand his ground for 20 more minutes, and then the team would have something to be very thankful for over the short Holiday rest.

Nashville seems to be back on track, securing its second straight win following a pair of slip-ups that disrupted a seven-game winning streak. The Wednesday night victory places the Predators in third place in the Central Division - just one point behind the Stars.

The Predators will be back in action on Friday as they host the Mammoth following the holiday at noon at Bridgestone Arena.

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