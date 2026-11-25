NASHVILLE — Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson is still waiting. The 23-year-old defenseman remains unsigned, but the restricted free-agent is hoping a trade happens before December 1, allowing him to play hockey in the NHL this season.

Detroit just traded center Shane Larkin to the Montreal Canadiens after a long dispute with Red Wings management, and now they can turn their attention to Edvinsson.

The Nashville Predators have been aggressive in trade talks under new president of hockey operations and general manager Chris MacFarland. MacFarland's pulled off a dozen trades since taking over this summer and he's retooled the roster from top to bottom.

Could MacFarland be working on a 13th trade that sees the Predators land Edvinsson in Nashville?

Elliotte Freidman of SportsNet joined 102.5 The Game in Nashville on Tuesday to discuss the possibility now that the Larkin trade is completed.

"I'm always wary of these kinds of things because, as we now know with the Larkin thing, there was a very large amount of misdirection going on, and number two, things can always change with a phone call," Friedmann told But I just heard that the Predators and the Red Wings weren't incredibly confident that there was going to be a path to make a deal there. I think the interest is real, still, from your side especially, and I do think the Red Wings are willing to deal with you, but I just heard it's been hard to find the right match.



"So at this point in time, as we talk at 4:23 Nashville time on Tuesday afternoon, I think the Predators are not the favorites, and there would really be work to do for them to get Edvinsson. So that's one thing. I still think a lot of the things that the Red Wings are asking for have been about young centers, either young in the NHL, or like [Michael] Hage, young just outside the NHL. Now, will that adjust a bit now that they got Hage, maybe, but you can never have enough centers in this league. So if you could land two in these two trades, I think you'd be very excited about that. So, I do think that it's been mostly about centers. I think there's a couple of teams they've asked for defensemen about, but again it's about young centers. And I've heard it's been challenging for Nashville and Detroit to be a match and last I heard the two teams - people have been saying to me don't say Nashville's the favorite, because right now they're not."

Friedman indicated the two sides weren't on the same page in terms of assets. The players Detroit wants aren't the players Nashville wants to part with, and the players the Predators are offering aren't enticing enough to the Red Wings.

"I've heard that there are some players that Nashville's discussed that the Red Wings just aren't as high on them, and there's other players that the Red Wings have discussed that Nashville's like we're not crazy about that," Friedman continued on DVD. "So I think that's kind of the issue right now, is what Nashville's willing to do, Detroit isn't excited about. What Nashville isn't willing to do, Detroit is more excited about."

What could Nashville do on the blue line if Edvinsson isn't the answer?

Friedman mentioned Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski and Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Alexander Nikishin as potential options, but neither is available this season. Werenski is in the fifth year of a six-year contract in Columbus, and Nikishin just signed a one-year contract with Carolina, but both could be trade targets in the offseason.

The Detroit Red Wings have already turned down a trade offer from San Jose that included former second-overall pick Michael Misa, meaning the price to acquire him is high. For now, it seems the Predators don't quite have the pieces Detroit wants to part with their high-upside defenseman.

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