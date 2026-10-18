Filip Forsberg Snaps Scoring Drought in Predators Victory

NASHVILLE — Everyone can take a breath. Filip Forsberg scored a goal. The Nashville's franchise leader spent the first seven games of the season looking for the back of the net, but scored in the eighth game of the year to put the Predators ahead of the St. Louis Blues 2-1 during Saturday night's first period.

Adam Wilsby carried the puck into the Blues' offensive zone, but got tangled up near the blue line. Forsberg flew into the zone, picked up the puck, and fired a dangerous pass to Steven Stamkos in front of the crease. Stamkos whipped a backhanded attempt wide of the net, but Forsberg was there to clean things up. He circled around the back of the net and wrapped his finish into the opposite side of the net, giving the Predators a lead at 12:22 in the opening period.

"Yeah, it was great," Forsberg said. "Obviously there's been some chances, but if there's one thing I've learned in my time here, it comes and it goes, but yeah, obviously it was a big goal."

Goal for Nashville: Filip Forsberg scores his first goal of the season with a gorgeous wrap-around finish at 12:22 to give the #Preds a 2-1 lead. pic.twitter.com/PVQ6TKYaaV — Joe Gaither (@JoeGaither6) October 18, 2026

Forsberg has been dangerous throughout the 2026-27 season, tallying seven assists in eight games, but said the early-season goal drought was starting to creep into his mind just a little bit.

"A little bit," Forsberg said. "Obviously, it's going to go in at some point. I'm not probably going to retire without scoring until I'm done. But no, I think you, especially when we're winning games, it doesn't matter; you don't think about it, and when you lose games, you want to help that way, especially. But yeah, it was a big goal tonight."

Nashville head coach Andrew Brunette stayed steady on the subject, rephrasing his answer from the start of the week that if Forsberg was getting shots on net, then goals would follow. Now Brunette hopes that one goal will turn into more after seeing the first go in.

"Yeah, I've never really worried," Brunette said. "We talked about it. What did he have? 13 attempts on Tuesday? 16 or whatever it was on Thursday. They're going to go in. It was nice for him to finally get in for him to breathe a little bit. But I was never really worried about him. I hope he can stack it now and feel good about it and kind of get his game back to where it could be."

The Predators return to action on Thursday with a road matchup against the Boston Bruins.

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