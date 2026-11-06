First NHL Goal, First NHL Blood, Vitali Pinchuk Drives Predators to Victory

NASHVILLE — Vitali Pinchuk played his best game in a Nashville sweater, helping the Predators secure their third consecutive victory with a 3-2 overtime win over the Colorado Avalanche.

Pinchuk was struggling to crack the Nashville lineup, playing in just five of the first 10 games after signing with the Predators from the KHL this summer. Head coach Andrew Brunette said Pinchuk was struggling to get up to speed with the North American game, making it hard for him to get regular playing time.

The speed of the game didn't bother Pinchuk last night in Colorado as he made his second straight appearance in the lineup, filling in for an injured Jonathan Marchessault. The 24-year-old played 9:26 in 17 shifts and scored his first NHL goal off a gorgeous backhand shot into the top shelf, putting the Predators ahead 2-1 in the first period.

"That was amazing," Brunette said. "I love seeing guys' first goals. I've been lucky to be a part of this game a long time, and there's very few that I remember that were as pretty as that one. That was pretty highlight reel. Really happy for him. He's a great kid; he's working, he's trying to build his game here. Seems to be getting more comfortable over here every game."

WHAT A WAY TO SCORE YOUR FIRST 🤩



Congratulations, Vitali Pinchuk!



Rookie Firsts presented by @DrinkBODYARMOR pic.twitter.com/ozaph0IaNs — NHL (@NHL) November 6, 2026

Steven Stamkos knows a thing about scoring goals. He scored his 633 NHL goal in the overtime period securing Nashville's win and put his stamp of approval on Pinchuk's goal after the game.

"Way nicer than a lot of guys' first NHL goals, so I'm sure he'll remember that for a long time," Stamkos said. "I thought that was his best game by a mile. You could tell, obviously, you gain a lot of confidence when you score. He had the puck on his stick a lot. He was making plays. He made a great move to draw that penalty as well. We're hoping he can build on that because you saw the confidence starting to come with his game tonight."

Pinchuk had a full night. In addition to scoring his first NHL goal, he bled in an NHL game for the first time when Colorado defenseman Brett Kulak high-sticked him in the chin, giving the Predators a double-minor power play in the third period.

He came close to scoring twice before his backhanded flip beat Mackenzie Blackwood, but linemate Reid Schaefer encouraged him to keep shooting.

"Schaefer said to me after I hit two posts in two shifts, [the] third one [will] go in," Pinchuk said. "And it's really like that."

Pinchuk's played two consecutive games for the Predators, alongside Schaefer and Alexander Kerfoot on the third line. The former KHL star is still learning life in the NHL but Thursday's performance showed he can be a factor in this league.

"Yeah, you said it right? If I play more, I feel more confidence and, of course, more comfortable playing with the same boys," Pinchuk said. "We played two games together and feel each other more. Hopefully we keep going and play like that."

Marchessault is day-to-day with his lower body injury and the Predators return to the ice on Saturday, potentially offering Pinchuk a chance to build off Thursday's strong performance as Nashville looks for its fourth straight victory in a matchup against the St. Louis Blues.

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