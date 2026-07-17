Five Must-See Matchups On The Predators' 2026-27 Schedule
The NHL season is just around the corner, and excitement is building as the league announced its 2026-27 regular season schedule on Thursday. The Nashville Predators retooled their roster this offseason under new general manager Chris MacFarland and hope to end a two-year playoff drought with a strong season under fourth-year head coach Andrew Brunette.
The Predators play a grueling schedule to kick off the season; 23 of their 28 opponents to open the season made the NHL playoffs in 2026. The early-season matchups provide ample opportunity to build confidence, but could create complications for a roster needing to gel.
Five "Must See" Matchups on the Predators 2026-27 Schedule
Season opener vs. Minnesota Wild - Thursday, Oct. 1 - 7 p.m. CT
The Predators open the season at Bridgestone Arena against Central Division rival Minnesota Wild. The Predators and Wild split last season's series 2-2, and the matchup becomes must-see when factoring in that it is the first chance to see the new Nashville Predators as they look to get the season started on the right note.
Lines two, three, and four all feature new faces as Mavrik Bourque and Jack Drury are newly acquired centers who were given contract extensions. Nils Hoglander, Alexander Kerfoot, Ross Colton, and Adam Edstrom are all looking to find their roles.
First matchup vs. Carolina Hurricanes - Tuesday, Nov. 3 - 7 p.m. CT
Nashville opens up the month of November by hosting the defending Stanley Cup champions at Bridgestone Arena. The Hurricanes dominated the Predators in both games last season, winning in Nashville 4-1 and in Carolina 6-3.
Nashville should be battle-tested by the time the champions come to Broadway and should present a great chance to measure how the Predators stack up against the league's best.
First matchup vs. Chicago Blackhawks - Thursday, Dec. 3 - 7 p.m. CT
The Predators and Blackhawks rivalry runs deep and both franchises missed the playoffs last season as they're each rebuilding. Nashville beat Chicago three games to one to take last season's series and will want to defend home ice against their rival in their first meeting of the year.
The rivalry, the young talent on both sides of the ice and a primetime Thursday puck-drop makes this a can't miss matchup.
New Year's Day vs. Florida Panthers - Friday, Jan. 1 - 1 p.m. CT
The Predators and Panthers split last season's series one game each, though they couldn't have been more different. Nashville lost their home game 8-3, but won the road game 2-1 in overtime.
The Panther's made one of the biggest trades of the offseason by acquiring Brady Tkachuk to pair with his brother Matthew. The fact that the game is on New Year's Day in the middle of the afternoon makes it an even stronger draw as Bridgestone will be packed for an exciting matchup.
Season Finale vs. Dallas Stars - Saturday, April 10 - 5 p.m. CT
The Predators close out the season with a Saturday home game against their Central Division rival Dallas Stars. Dallas swept Nashville last season before losing to the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the NHL playoffs.
Nashville was eliminated from playoff contention in the final week of last season and could be right on the brink again this year. The Predators fighting for their playoff life against a rival potentially makes the season finale one to watch.
Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky and Instagram for the latest news.