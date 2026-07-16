Nashville Predators Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule
The NHL offseason announcements are piling up as the league slowly builds excitement for the 2026-27 season. The league announced home openers for every franchise on Wednesday, setting our countdown clock to 77 days as the Nashville Predators get started on Thursday, Oct. 1, in Bridgestone Arena against the Minnesota Wild. The newly expanded 84-game full schedule will be announced on Thursday at Noon, building excitement for the upcoming year.
The NHL season begins on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 4 p.m. CT with the defendingStanley Cup Champion Carolina Hurricanes hosting the Florida Panthers on ESPN. The network will transition to air the Boston Bruins hosting the New York Rangers and then will conclude with the Vegas Golden Knights hosting the Chicago Blackhawks at 9:30 p.m CT for an opening night triple header.
The Predators missed the playoffs by a narrow margin last season after opening the year horrifically. Nashville was 6-12-4 by Thanksgiving before beginning to turn the corner and battling back to an 18-17-4 record at the turn of the new year. The Predators must get the 2026-27 season off to a better start, making the early part of the schedule paramount to the organization's playoff hopes.
Nashville Predators 2026-27 Schedule (All Times Central)
This story will be updated.
October 2026
- Oct. 1 - vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 3 - vs. Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 6 - at Toronto Maple Leafs - 6 p.m.
- Oct. 8 - at Montreal Canadians - 6 p.m.
- Oct. 10 - at Ottawa Senators - 6 p.m.
- Oct. 13 - vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7:45 p.m.
- Oct. 15 - vs. San Jose Sharks - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 17 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 22 - at Boston Bruins - 6 p.m.
- Oct. 24 - at Pittsburgh Penguins - 6 p.m.
- Oct. 25 - vs. Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 27 - vs. New York Islanders - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 29 - vs. Washington Capitals - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 31 - vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - 1 p.m.
November 2026
- Nov. 3 - vs. Carolina Hurricanes - 7 p.m.
- Nov. 5 - at Colorado Avalanche - 8 p.m.
- Nov. 7 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 12:30 p.m.
- Nov. 10 - at Los Angeles Kings - 9 p.m.
- Nov. 11 - at Anaheim Ducks - 9 p.m.
- Nov. 13 - at Vegas Golden Knights - 9 p.m.
- Nov. 15 - at San Jose Sharks - 8 p.m.
- Nov. 17 - at Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
- Nov. 21 - vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - 5 p.m.
- Nov. 25 - at Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.
- Nov. 27 - vs. Utah Mammoth - 12 p.m.
- Nov. 28 - at Detroit Red Wings - 6 p.m.
- Nov. 30 - vs. Ottawa Senators - 12 p.m.
December 2026
January 2026
February 2026
March 2026
April 2026
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