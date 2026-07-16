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Nashville Predators Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule

The NHL released its new 84-game regular season schedule.

Joe Gaither

Jan 22, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against the Ottawa Senators during the second period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Jan 22, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against the Ottawa Senators during the second period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NHL offseason announcements are piling up as the league slowly builds excitement for the 2026-27 season. The league announced home openers for every franchise on Wednesday, setting our countdown clock to 77 days as the Nashville Predators get started on Thursday, Oct. 1, in Bridgestone Arena against the Minnesota Wild. The newly expanded 84-game full schedule will be announced on Thursday at Noon, building excitement for the upcoming year.

The NHL season begins on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 4 p.m. CT with the defendingStanley Cup Champion Carolina Hurricanes hosting the Florida Panthers on ESPN. The network will transition to air the Boston Bruins hosting the New York Rangers and then will conclude with the Vegas Golden Knights hosting the Chicago Blackhawks at 9:30 p.m CT for an opening night triple header.

The Predators missed the playoffs by a narrow margin last season after opening the year horrifically. Nashville was 6-12-4 by Thanksgiving before beginning to turn the corner and battling back to an 18-17-4 record at the turn of the new year. The Predators must get the 2026-27 season off to a better start, making the early part of the schedule paramount to the organization's playoff hopes.

Nashville Predators 2026-27 Schedule (All Times Central)

This story will be updated.

October 2026

  • Oct. 1 - vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 3 - vs. Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 6 - at Toronto Maple Leafs - 6 p.m.
  • Oct. 8 - at Montreal Canadians - 6 p.m.
  • Oct. 10 - at Ottawa Senators - 6 p.m.
  • Oct. 13 - vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7:45 p.m.
  • Oct. 15 - vs. San Jose Sharks - 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 17 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 22 - at Boston Bruins - 6 p.m.
  • Oct. 24 - at Pittsburgh Penguins - 6 p.m.
  • Oct. 25 - vs. Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 27 - vs. New York Islanders - 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 29 - vs. Washington Capitals - 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 31 - vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - 1 p.m.

November 2026

  • Nov. 3 - vs. Carolina Hurricanes - 7 p.m.
  • Nov. 5 - at Colorado Avalanche - 8 p.m.
  • Nov. 7 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 12:30 p.m.
  • Nov. 10 - at Los Angeles Kings - 9 p.m.
  • Nov. 11 - at Anaheim Ducks - 9 p.m.
  • Nov. 13 - at Vegas Golden Knights - 9 p.m.
  • Nov. 15 - at San Jose Sharks - 8 p.m.
  • Nov. 17 - at Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
  • Nov. 21 - vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - 5 p.m.
  • Nov. 25 - at Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.
  • Nov. 27 - vs. Utah Mammoth - 12 p.m.
  • Nov. 28 - at Detroit Red Wings - 6 p.m.
  • Nov. 30 - vs. Ottawa Senators - 12 p.m.

December 2026

January 2026

February 2026

March 2026

April 2026

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Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

Joe Gaither covers the Nashville Predators for Nashville Predators On SI. He also oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Miami, Missouri and Vanderbilt college On SI sites.

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