NASHVILLE — Nashville center Alexander Kerfoot played well against his former team on Black Friday. Kerfoot was named the second star of the game after scoring a game-tying third-period goal against the Utah Mammoth.

Kerfoot played two seasons in Utah before joining the Predators as a free agent this summer. He intercepted a defensive zone faceoff early in the third period, skated the length of the ice, and fired a wrist shot past Karel Vejmelka, sparking some life in the home team after the Predators played on their heels for most of the first two periods.

The goal was his third of the season, and the first in a five-goal third period that saw both sides trade blow after blow in a crucial early-season Central Division clash.

Kerfoot followed up his first goal with the best play of the afternoon, breaking a 4-4 tie by corralling Reid Schaefer's over-the-top pass on Utah's blue line, deking Vejmelka, and burying the puck for what seemed like his second goal of the afternoon. Unfortunately, Utah coach André Tourigny successfully challenged the play for high-sticking, negating the afternoon's most skillful play.

"I didn't ever really get a great angle of it," Andrew Brunette said. "They made the call that they thought was best. I thought it was a heck of a play. It probably should be a goal, just because we want goals, and it seemed - that was a beautiful play. I didn't really get the best look. A lot of those times when you call it, it's a 50-50, and we didn't get the 50 this time."

SICK HANDS from Alex Kerfoot who catches a LONG flip pass with his stick and BURIES it 😮‍💨🙌 pic.twitter.com/VeMRPcEFIv — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 27, 2026

The third center's goal sent Bridgestone Arena into a frenzy and would've given Nashville a 5-4 lead at 9:50 in the third period had it stood, but Kerfoot did raise his stick to collect Schaefer's flip, inviting scrutiny. The 32-year-old resigned himself to the official's call and blamed his stature for the apparent infraction.

"I don't know," Kerfoot said. "They'll look at it. If it's high, it's high, right? You guys probably got a better look than I did. It's hard to tell. I'm not very tall, so it's hard to keep my stick below my head."

Nashville forward Mavrik Bourque eventually scored the Predators' fifth goal on a nice feed from center Ryan O'Reilly, but Utah equalized late, sending the game into overtime before the Mammoth won in a shootout.

The Predators finish the evening in third place in a crowded Central Division. Second through sixth place are separated by just three points, with the Avalanche leading with 33 points and the Jets in sixth with 30. The Predators got a point for the shootout loss, but Kerfoot's controversial goal being disallowed leaves a bitter taste in fans' mouths, leaving them wondering what could have been if the officials had seen the play a bit differently.

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Threads , Bluesky , and Instagram for the latest news.