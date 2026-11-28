The Nashville Predators are in the middle of a busy Thanksgiving week. The team is playing four games in six days. The stretch started on Nov. 25 in Dallas and ends on Nov. 30 at home against the Ottawa Senators. This stretch can help or hurt the Predators for the remainder of the season.

The stretch started on Thanksgiving Eve when the Predators beat the Dallas Stars 3-1. Marvik Bourque scored his first goal of the season for Nashville, and Juuse Saros made 26 saves. In fact, Saros was less than one minute away from a shutout.

Friday, the Predators lost a 6-5 shootout to the Utah Mammoth in a back and forth game. The Predators immediately flew to Detroit to play the Red Wings on Saturday night and will return home to play Ottawa on Monday.

The Predators can use this stretch of games to climb up the standings. Nashville has won nine of its last 12 games with one overtime loss. That's 19 points in 12 games, with an opportunity for four more to close out the stretch. If they keep winning, they could climb the standings.

Additionally, two of the four games are at home. A lot of fans are off work and school for Thanksgiving break, and Bridgestone Arena was packed and loud on Friday. Will the crowd show up on a Monday afternoon? Playing in front of a big home crowd can give players extra energy in the middle of a busy week.

On the other hand, four games in six days can also hurt the team. The Utah and Detroit games are back-to-back, which means the Predators play two days in a row. Players do not get much time to rest, and fatigue can lead to mistakes and penalties.

Travel is another problem. The Predators flew home from Dallas and now have to go to Detroit and come right back to Nashville. Flying and sleeping in hotels can wear players down, affecting their performances during the stretch.

The back-to-back also means the Predators will most likely have to start backup goalie Justus Annunen in one of the games. Annunen is 4-2-0 this season, so if he plays well, it is a big boost. If not, could cost the team.

In the end, this week could go either way for the Predators. If they stay healthy and pick up wins, it could give them momentum heading into December.

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