How Juuse Saros Has Performed Through the Predators First Four Games

After leading the league in saves last season, Juuse Saros is back in front. The Predators' netminder is the first player in the league to reach 100 saves. Saros, in his 12th year with Nashville and fifth as the starter, continues to prove why the Predators have continued to stick with him year after year.

The veteran goaltender has fallen from his peak performance in recent years. Last year marked a career-low in save percentage at .894. That was the second time in his career and the second in a row under .900. Although it is still early, he has shown a slight return to form.

Nashville is 2-1-1, and Saros is among the top of the reasons why the team has even one win. He has been the backbone of the Predators' roster. In Nashville's season opener, he faced 27 shots in a loss to the Wild, 29 in a win over the Stars, 32 while allowing a season-worst five goals in an overtime loss to the Maple Leafs, and 32 in tonight's win against the Canadiens.

Despite being exhausted by the non-stop attacks by opposing offenses, he has continued to hold firm. His 120 total saves top the league leaderboards. While that is a testament to his skills in the net, it also highlights the struggles of the team's performance on the blue line. Saros is required to perform at a high level night in and night out for the team to even have a chance. That was evident against the Canadiens.

The elevated performance of Saros this season is evident in his improved save rate. Across his first four outings, Saros boasts a .916 save rate. If he maintains the exact percentage, it would rank as his third-highest total as Nashville's starter, and if he manages to increase it by .010, he would set a new career best.

Saros' strong start is key to setting the tone of the Predators' season as they enter a new era. Whether or not he will be able to maintain this high level of play remains to be seen. He will certainly need help from the rest of the club. Even at his current rate, Nashville is still just barely scraping by. However, Saros' play can be the catalyst for the Predators' turnaround and carry this team to the playoffs for the first time since 2024.

Saros will be back in action when Nashville takes on the Senators at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

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