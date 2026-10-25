How Nashville Has Lost Each of its Four Overtime Games

As of Saturday, the Predators are the only team in the league to lose four overtime games. Just 11 contests into the season, over a third of their matchups have required time beyond the standard 60 minutes. How the games wound up in the extra frame is unique to each outing, but one thing is consistent across all of them, another team celebrating as the final buzzer sounds.

With a record of 3-3-4, Nashville desperately needs to start piling up the victories. The Predators' 10 total points have the team in the bottom seven in the league-wide standings. The overtime stumbles have left four possible points on the board. If each of those games has a different outcome, we would be talking about Nashville in the upper echelon of season performances.

The Predators have found very little consistency across the board this year. Among those are the repeated stellar showcases from goaltender Juuse Saros. The team has also consistently found a way to choke in close games, often squandering the masterclasses from Saros in the net.

So, how have the Predators managed to suffer the same fate four times this season, and more than anyone else in the league?

Maple Leafs, Oct. 6

The Predators' first road game of the year was also the team's first overtime appearance. The game began with a 3-0 Nashville lead through the midway point of the second frame. The game soon completely shifted its momentum in favor of Toronto.

The Maple Leafs scored three unanswered goals, eventually tying the game halfway through the third frame. They rode the momentum into the extra five-minute overtime period. The exhaustion was evident on both sides, as they were playing their most grueling contests of the year up to that point. Ultimately, the Maple Leafs stole the lead for the first time of the game with an Auston Matthews goal with just 14 seconds remaining in the frame.

Senators, Oct. 10

A game that initially seemed like the Predators' most well-rounded performance of the season quickly shifted into dangerous territory, resembling a familiar fate. Two early goals from Ross Colton and Jonathan Marchessault put Nashville ahead 2-0 in the first period. A late opposing surge was once again the downfall.

The Senators scored their first goal in the second period and took their time scoring their next. Ottawa emptied their net and capitalized on the extra man to score on Nashville with one minute and 23 seconds remaining in regulation. This time, Nashville and backup goaltender Matt Murray held strong through the extra frame and into a shootout. Ryan O'Reilly opened the scoring in the Predators' first shootout of the season. He was the only one from his team to score, while Tim Stutzle and Shane Pinto each netted one of their own to steal the win for Ottawa.

Sharks, Oct. 15

For the first time of the season, Nashville played an overtime period in front of its home crowd. Unfortunately, the raucous Bridgestone Arena environment couldn't even will the team to victory. Although it did come close.

Unique to its first two overtime games, Nashville was stuck playing catch-up against the Sharks. Despite trailing by two goals in the third period, a miraculous comeback would at least salvage a single point for the team's record. Steven Stamkos tied it with one second remaining in regulation, forcing overtime and an eventual shootout. Macklin Celebrini spoiled the would-be comeback with the only goal from either side in an underwhelming shootout ending.

Penguins, Oct. 24

The most recent and possibly most deflating loss of all came at the hands of the Penguins. Entering the game, it felt like the team was spiraling and desperately needed a win to get back on track. A promising start and a first-period goal from Stamkos had the team headed in the right direction. A defensive miscue allowed the Penguins to tie the score, but Jayden Struble quickly put Nashville back ahead. The visiting Predators commanded the lead until the final minutes of the game.

Much like the Senators' game, the Penguins pulled their goaltender and went on the attack. With 1:06 remaining in regulation, Rickard Rakell scored the game-tying goal off an assist from Sidney Crosby, sending the teams into overtime. No shootout was needed this time around. Despite making 34 saves throughout Saturday's game, Saros missed the one that mattered most. Ville Koivunen sealed Pittsburgh's 3-2 win, scoring a goal with 1:16 left in overtime.

It's obvious at this point that Nashville has a problem with closing out games. A blown lead is forgivable every so often, but when it occurs so frequently that a team has more overtime losses than regulation wins, it is unacceptable. The Predators need to figure out a change fast, as they are bleeding points away.

Nashville will have little time to reflect on its latest defeat as it gets back in action to close out a back-to-back. The Predators will host the Colorado Avalanche at 7 p.m. on Sunday at Bridgestone Arena.

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