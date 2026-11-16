How Will Nashville Respond to the End of its Streak

For the first time since late February of 2024, the Nashville Predators strung together seven consecutive wins. Prior to their most recent loss, it was the longest active streak in the NHL. This recent stretch has been the highlight of Nashville's season so far.

Nashville's win streak hinged on developing chemistry, reliable veterans, and tremendous goaltending play. During Sunday's loss to the San Jose Sharks, each of those traits was noticeably absent. If the Predators (11-5-5) hope to make the postseason, it is imperative that they not fall back into bad habits.

This season has been full of ups and downs, to say the least. Roster changes, player slumps and a coach on the hot seat made for a turbulent start to the year. The first month of competition was marred by a lack of consistency. At times, the team would shine in one aspect of the game while completely falling flat in another. For that reason, Nashville fell short in several close games in October.

The full squad has showcased the ability to play at an incredibly high level across the previous seven outings. Unlike earlier inconsistencies, Nashville has played like a well-oiled machine. While skating by on multiple close calls, the Predators learned how to play winning hockey, offering fans a fluid product to watch. This provided one of the most inspiring runs Predators fans have witnessed this decade.

A similar instance from a few years back may be a promising sign if the pattern repeats.

On Oct. 22, Nashville fell to the Boston Bruins 6-0, for the team's most embarrassing loss of the season and one of the worst of the decade. A delayed reaction to this brutal defeat sparked the turnaround that would be the Predators' recent winning streak. It turns out, another crushing loss ignited a near-identical run.

Rewind back to February of 2024. On the 15th of the month, Nashville faced the Dallas Stars. The result of the contest was a 9-2 thrashing, matching its worst loss margin of the decade. The franchise has not allowed that many goals in a game since.

Immediately after the loss to Dallas, Nashville rattled off eight straight wins, which matches the team's second-best streak in franchise history. Aside from the historical implications, this stretch was significant in the context of the season.

In the first year under Andrew Brunette, the Predators had a record of 27-25-2 following the Dallas defeat. Counting the preceding streak and through the rest of the regular season, Nashville went 20-5-3 and punched its ticket to the postseason. That is still the only time the Predators have made the playoffs under Brunette.

If history happens to offer a glimpse into the future, then Nashville could be in for a strong remainder of the season. Without the eight-game run in 2024, the Predators would not have made the playoffs that year. While that occurred much later into the campaign, the idea still stands that the recent streak could provide a similar spark.

After Sunday's loss, Nashville sits in third place in the Western Conference Central Division. The Predators hold a four-point cushion in the playoff race.

Nashville is exactly a quarter of the way through the regular season. While a whole lot of winning and losing can happen in the next 63 games, it feels like we have just begun to uncover what kind of team this can be. The Predators showed exactly why they are a worthy postseason competitor. We will see if they can sustain that level of play as the season continues to progress.

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