Steven Stamkos circling behind the net. A tie game in the third period. Jayden Struble waiting to finish the play.

Exactly how you drew it up.

"There's a lot of traffic, and I feel like he's a goal scorer, so he kind of knows where to put the puck, and I just tried to go to the paint and see what happens. It worked out," Struble said.

Struble’s game-winner against Pittsburgh on Saturday gave him four goals in 19 games with Nashville and a new career high before Thanksgiving. Last season, he scored twice in 59 games for Montreal. He has already doubled that total with the Predators.

There are several reasonable things to expect when acquiring a physical defenseman. Doubling his previous season’s goal total this quickly is a particularly agreeable addition to the arrangement.

Nashville acquired Struble on Oct. 9 in exchange for Vegas’ second-round pick in the 2027 draft. General manager Chris MacFarland emphasized his mobility, physicality, and ability to make the Predators harder to play against.

The goals give fans something else to discuss.

The surprise deserves a little context

Here is the number that makes Struble’s start especially interesting: those four goals have come on just 13 shots with Nashville, a shooting percentage of 30.8.

Enjoy that. Perhaps hold off on forecasting the next 20 goals.

For comparison, he scored on 7.7 percent of his shots last season in Montreal. His current conversion rate is a reason to be cautious about projecting his scoring forward. Thirteen shots can tell us what happened; they cannot establish that he has suddenly become an elite finisher.

That doesn't make the goals less valuable. Pittsburgh didn't receive a discount because the winning scorer is exceeding expectations.

It does make Saturday’s four-shot performance worth noticing. Struble put more pucks on net in that game than his first three goals combined required.

The question now is whether he can keep creating opportunities, even when fewer of them go in.

Saturday was more than one good touch

Struble finished the Pittsburgh game with a goal, an assist, four shots, and four hits. His finish at 3:31 of the third period broke a 3–3 tie and held up as the winner.

That is an eventful evening for someone playing 16:14.

The location of the game-winner matters, too. Struble was just outside the crease, available to finish the play as Stamkos worked behind the net. He gave Nashville an additional threat close to the goalie rather than waiting for the puck to travel back to the point.

That is an encouraging contribution from a defenseman: recognizing an opening and arriving somewhere useful.

It also followed a goal-and-assist performance against Anaheim on Nov. 11. Saturday was his second multipoint game with Nashville, giving this conversation a little more substance than one memorable finish.

What would make this a lasting success?

The scoring has earned Struble attention. His next stretch does not need to produce another four goals to justify it.

For fans watching No. 3, the interesting question is whether those offensive opportunities can keep coming alongside dependable defensive work. Can he help Nashville move up the ice, make opponents work for possession, and choose his moments to attack?

That would give the Predators something useful after the shooting percentage inevitably has a less cooperative evening.

For now, Nashville has a defenseman delivering more offense than his recent history suggested and a game-winner it very much needed.

Has Struble changed your expectations the most, or has another Nashville addition surprised you more?

Name your pick. Give us the play, the number or the moment that sold you.

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