Josi, Forsberg and Saros Head to Toronto to Celebrate Pekka Rinne’s Hall of Fame Night

NASHVILLE —Pekka Rinne’s career has one last stop, and it’s in Toronto tonight.

The longtime Nashville Predators goaltender will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2026, alongside Patrice Bergeron, Carey Price, Keith Tkachuk, Cindy Curley and Brian Burke. Rinne is the first player to spend his entire career in Nashville to be inducted, and the fourth Predators player to be elected to the Hall, joining Shea Weber, Peter Forsberg and Paul Kariya.

The numbers show why. Rinne finished his career with 369 wins and 60 shutouts, all with the Predators. He helped lead Nashville to the 2017 Stanley Cup Final and won the Vezina Trophy in 2018. On Jan. 9, 2020, he scored a goal against Chicago. His No. 35 was retired by the Predators in 2022.

Three of the players who shared the ice with him are traveling to Toronto to celebrate before joining the team in Los Angeles for the upcoming road trip. Captain Roman Josi, Filip Forsberg, and Juuse Saros will fly to Toronto after Monday morning’s practice to be at the ceremony.

“Yeah, me, Fil, and Juice are going, and it’ll be awesome. Such a cool event. Such an amazing human being, amazing player. We’re very happy to be there to support him and to be a part of this,” Josi said.

Josi said what stands out most about Rinne is the way he worked.

"His work ethic is unbelievable," Josi said. " I’ve never seen a goalie work that hard. Just the way he practiced and everything, and then also what kind of person he was his whole career. He’s so beloved in the community, so beloved by all his teammates, and there’s a reason for that. He treats everyone with a ton of respect. He’s just a genuine, really nice guy, and I’m pretty honored to call him a friend.”

For Saros, who took over the Predators’ crease from Rinne, the night carries extra weight.

“It’s very special. I think it’ll be a once in a lifetime experience for all of us. It’ll be really cool to see,” Saros said.

Saros said Rinne’s legacy goes beyond what he did on the ice.

“Of course, all the things on the ice, how great a player he was and a teammate, but also the human being part of it. That’s obviously, the thing that comes up and just a great friend, mentor, and a great guy. I think that’s the biggest thing for sure.”

The 2026 Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place on Monday, November 9, 2026, starting at 7:00 p.m. CT and will air on the NHL Network.

The stick Pekka Rinne used to score his goal is part of the exhibit at the @HockeyHallFame for this year’s inductees. #Preds pic.twitter.com/wlHRdwZhjy — Brooks Bratten (@brooksbratten) November 9, 2026

Goaltender, Pekka Rinne

Goaltender, Carey Price

Center, Patrice Bergeron

Forward, Keith Tkachuk

Forward, Cindy Curley

Builder, Brian Burke

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