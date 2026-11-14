Josi saves the day in a shootout victory over the Golden Knights

Two of the league's hottest teams met in Las Vegas, each wagering a respectable win streak. The Nashville Predators entered the evening with the longest active streak in the NHL, at six consecutive victories. However, the odds favored the home-ice Golden Knights, who boasted a four-game streak of their own.

After reaching a stalemate through three periods, an overtime frame and three rounds of a shootout, the captain, Roman Josi, provided a clutch goal with everything on the line. Both sides gambled all of their chips. One team was bound to end the night with a bad beat.

Nashville ultimately overcame the odds once again with the Broadway bruisers putting on another show. They continued on their dynamic run, featuring the league's most drastic turnaround. A veteran presence once again proved pivotal in Friday night's 3-2 victory over the Golden Knights, as the Predators advanced to 11-4-5.

Las Vegas went all in on its offensive attack. A non-stop flurry of shots made it a long night for Juuse Saros. The Golden Knights' overwhelming effort at the net proved to be pivotal in the win, despite Saros putting up a gem of a performance.

Saros managed to stop 40 of 42 total shots from Las Vegas. That incredible performance, however, was not enough to put away the Golden Knights in regulation. Saros recorded a season-high in saves while posting a .952 save percentage.

Ryan O'Reilly opened up the scoring for the evening, putting the Predators on top with the first goal of the night. The Golden Knights refused to back down, ramping up the pressure.

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