Juuse Saros Overcomes Challenging Travel Schedule For First Shutout of the Year

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators extended their win streak to five games on Tuesday by defeating the Los Angeles Kings 3-0. The first two stars of the game, Filip Forsberg and Juuse Saros didn't let a busy 48 hours hinder them from playing some of their best hockey of the season. Forsberg recorded his second multi-goal game of the season and Saros recorded his first shutout of the year after spending Monday night in Toronto celebrating Pekka Rinne's induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Saros made 30 saves against the Kings for his first NHL shutout since shutting out the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 3, 2025.

"Yeah, probably a tribute to Pekka," Andrew Brunette said after the game. "He obviously means a lot to Juice. I thought he was outstanding tonight. I was a little bit worried getting in late, but he wanted it, probably feeling pretty good after last night, being there for Pekks. And then coming in and playing a Pek-type game here tonight, which is good for him."

Saros made 15 saves in the first two periods, as the Predators defense prevented the Kings from getting into their game. Los Angeles pushed hard in the third period, trying to dig back into the game, but Saros was there every time, stopping 15 more shots in the last period.

"Yeah, I think it was a really solid effort from us," Saros said. "Obviously, they had a little push there in the third, but it's natural. I think it was a great effort from everybody. So it was a good two points to start the trip."

The Nashville defense continued its strong play from the last few weeks, killing two penalties and blocking 21 Kings shots. The Predators have killed 23 of the last 24 power plays they've faced.

"Yeah, obviously a lot of big blocks again, and a good penalty kill," Saros said. "Good sticks all around. As a goalie, you obviously appreciate that."

Saros, Forsberg and Roman Josi practiced with the Predators on Monday before flying to Toronto to watch Rinne's induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame. The trio then flew from Toronto to Los Angeles, joining the team before the matchup against the Kings. Saros didn't make the travel into an issue, and instead played one of his best games of the year.

"With our schedule and things kind of moving all around, some nights you can't control everything. So I think we're kind of used to things not obviously being perfect," Saros said. "So it's alright."

SAROS WAS PERFECT‼️



Juuse Saros made 30 saves for his first @pepsi shutout of the season! pic.twitter.com/QjH2M9vat7 — NHL (@NHL) November 11, 2026

He noted how special it was to be with Rinne as he became the first Finnish goaltender inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

"Yeah, obviously, a special couple of days, and we got a little bit of his luck to go from Toronto to here. It was a special night last night, and it was fun," Saros said.

The shutout marks Saros' sixth win of the year and he's posted a .918 save percentage with a 2.42 goals against average. His 359 saves are good for third in the NHL this season and the Predators defense has kept opponents in check by blocking 257 shots, sixth most in the league.

"I think we're kind of all working together, pulling that same rope and just really focused to get wins here," Saros said. "I think we're even hungry to get some more."

The Predators return to action on Wednesday as the road trip continues with a matchup against the Anaheim Ducks at 9 p.m. CT.

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