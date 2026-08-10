Looking Back at Nashville's Best Playoff Wins: 2004 Game 4 vs. Detroit
The Nashville Predators kick off the 2026-27 season in 41 days on Sept. 20 with preseason action against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Predators look to end a two-year playoff drought by getting the season off to a good start and starting first-year general manager Chris MacFarland's tenure on a positive note.
The Predators have won 56 NHL playoff games for seven series victories, with one Clarence S. Campbell Trophy in 2017 in the franchise's 28 seasons. Let's round out the offseason by looking back and counting down the most significant playoff wins in franchise history.
No. 41 - 2004 Game 4: Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings
It took the Nashville Predators six years to make the NHL playoffs for the first time, but the franchise broke that barrier in 2004 when they snuck into the field after finishing third in the Central Division and winning 38 games.
The Predators fell into an 0-2 hole against the Detroit Red Wings, losing both games on the road as the franchise looked for its first postseason victory. Nashville dug back into the series, winning Game 3 with a strong 3-1 performance. The Predators looked to keep it going and even the series in Game 4.
Nashville only got 20 shots on goal, but the Predators made them count, sending Detroit's starting goaltender to the showers early, putting three goals past Manny Legace. Steve Sullivan got the opening goal as Scott Walker found him with a penetrating pass into the Red Wings slot. Sullivan controlled the puck, deked and shot past Legace in the first period after Detroit had worked up a 9-1 shot advantage.
The Predators doubled the lead in the second frame as Vladimír Országh deflected Dan Hamhuis' shot into the net during a 5-on-3 power play. Greg Johnson added the cherry on top to open the third period, scoring off a Scott Hartnell rebound to end Legace's evening.
Predators goaltender Tomas Vokoun gave the franchise one of the best performances of his career against the Red Wings. Vokoun stopped 41 shots and kept the Red Wings scoreless on five power play opportunities on his way to a shutout victory.
Nashville unfortunately went on to lose its next two games against Detroit, ending the 2004 NHL playoff run.
Nashville Predators All-Time NHL Playoff Victories By Series
2004 R1 vs DET: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2006 R1 vs SJ: 1 win (L 1-4)
2007 R1 vs SJ: 1 win (L 1-4)
2008 R1 vs DET: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2010 R1 vs CHI: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2011 R1 vs ANA: 4 wins (W 4-2)
2011 R2 vs VAN: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2012 R1 vs DET: 4 wins (W 4-1)
2012 R2 vs PHX: 1 win (L 1-4)
2015 R1 vs CHI: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2016 R1 vs ANA: 4 wins (W 4-3)
2016 R2 vs SJ: 3 wins (L 3-4)
2017 R1 vs CHI: 4 wins (W 4-0)
2017 R2 vs STL: 4 wins (W 4-2)
2017 WCF vs ANA: 4 wins (W 4-2)
2017 SCF vs PIT: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2018 R1 vs COL: 4 wins (W 4-2)
2018 R2 vs WPG: 3 wins (L 3-4)
2019 R1 vs DAL: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2020 Qualifying vs ARI: 1 win (L 1-3)
2021 R1 vs CAR: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2022 R1 vs COL: 0 wins (L 0-4)
2024 R1 vs VAN: 2 wins (L 2-4)
This is the seventh article in a Nashville Predators On SI series counting down the 47 most significant playoff wins in Nashville Predators history.
- No. 47 - 2019 Game 2: Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars
- No. 46 - 2019 Game 3: Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars
- No. 45 - 2015 Game 5: Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks
- No. 44 - 2015 Game 2: Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks
- No. 43 - 2008 Game 3: Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings
- No. 42 - 2008 Game 4: Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings
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