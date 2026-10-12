Matt Murray Returns to the NHL After Nearly Three Years, Impresses in Ottawa

NASHVILLE — It had been two years and nine months since Matt Murray played in an NHL game. The Nashville Predators' third goaltender spent most of the last three seasons in the AHL, with the Texas Stars and Milwaukee Admirals, but on Saturday night he heard his number called in Ottawa as the Predators faced the Senators in the final game of a three-game road trip.

Murray stopped 18 shots and helped Nashville's penalty kill stop five of the six Ottawa power plays as the Predators salvaged a point in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Senators.

"It was awesome," Murray said. "It was great to be back in the NHL. I was just excited for the opportunity to get back on the ice there. It was a lot of fun. I thought the guys in front did great too, making it a lot easier of a night for me than it could've been. Yeah, it was great."

Murray last played in the NHL in January of 2024 with the Dallas Stars, but showed on Saturday that he's capable option when the Predators are in a pinch.

"It was so exciting," Murray said. "Obviously, I wish that time in between games was a lot quicker, but regardless, it was just so exciting to get that opportunity. It's obviously something I've been working really hard for, and it was something I really wanted to take advantage of."

The 28-year-old netminder had been back and forth between Milwaukee and Nashville to start the season, but is on the NHL roster as the Predators' backup goaltender, Justus Annunen, is recovering from an undisclosed issue. Juuse Saros played the first four games of the season, but needed a break on Saturday, meaning Murray got the call.

"It was Thanksgiving weekend in Canada, so all my family was together, and they had the game on, so it was nice to have them all watching the same TV," Murray said.

The Canadian netminder relished the chance to show NHL teams his skills on Saturday, but admitted life gets hectic when traversing between the AHL and NHL rosters. Murray and his wife have an apartment in Milwaukee, but he stays on his own in a hotel during his stints in Music City.

"It's not my first time I've done it, so it's an unfamiliar familiarity," Murray said. "You get used to it. Yeah, it's tough not being able to see your wife and dog every day, and you miss your family, but it's a good thing we've got FaceTime, and you try to take advantage of the free time to call."

Murray gave the Predators a chance to win on the road against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday and felt he showed Nashville's management that he's a reliable option and a competent NHL goalie with his effort in the Canadian Tire Centre.

"Just that I'm capable. I think that's been a big thing for me, just continuing to prove, prove my game, prove I belong, and that's what I've just been trying to keep doing," Murray said.

Predators backup goaltender Justus Annunen is eligible to return from injured reserve on Tuesday ahead of Nashville's home matchup against the Las Vegas Knights. Head coach Andrew Brunette called Annunen day-to-day on Monday, leaving the door open for Murray to stay on the NHL roster and keep proving himself as a top-flight goaltender.

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