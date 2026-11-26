Nashville's premier offseason acquisition has left much to be desired in his first year in Music City. Especially after Marik Bourque produced a breakout season just last season. He went from averaging a point every other game with the Dallas Stars to barely averaging one every four contests with the Predators.

The rocky start can't be completely overshadowed by a single game, but scoring his first goal of the season is at least a start. Bourque, 20 games into the campaign, found the back of the net against a familiar face in a place he once called home.

"20 games without a goal is a lot, especially when you join a new team," Bourque said. " I'm glad it happened against my buddy 'Jakey [Oettinger]."

Entering the matchup in Dallas, the Stars had won five straight games, while the Predators had taken seven of nine games. Bourque has mostly been invisible in that stretch, but he came up big in a close game that would have gone very differently had it not been for him.

Bourque had fired over 60 shots this season before he finally got one to go. That ranked as the most shots as a forward without a goal. Fittingly, the score came against the same team he has called his own prior to this season.

Last year, Bourque was a 20-goal and 21-assist guy, landing him amongst the best offensive contributors on his team. Unfortunately for Predators fans, that production did not travel with him to Nashville. His abilities may have been left in Dallas this whole time as he recorded his best game of the season, making an impact from the first period. He scored the only goal of the game until Dallas pulled Oettinger in the closing minutes.

The first goal of the season and the first with the Predators was crucial to Wednesday night's victory, but Bourque thought that might happen.

"Not gonna lie, I was thinking about it a lot, and I had a little feeling that it might happen here," Bourque said.

Bourque should view the reunion as a fresh start. A meeting on his former home ice and a win with his new club, while having scored the most important goal of the game, feel like the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. Bourque's closure on his story with Dallas could set him back on track as one of the league's best young scorers, with the potential to be a franchise cornerstone in Nashville.

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