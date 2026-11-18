The Nashville Predators (11-6-5) got off to a sluggish start at Grand Casino Arena and fell 7-3 to the Central Division-leading Minnesota Wild (16-3-4) to close out their five-game road trip. The Predators fell into a 6-1 hole before pulling starting goaltender Justus Annunen, but it was too little, too late as the Wild used their speed to jump all over the Predators and claim their second win over Nashville of the season.

The Wild put the Predators under pressure immediately with several early shots. Kirill Kaprizov found Joel Eriksson Ek across the zone, forcing Nashville's defense to move. Eriksson Ek completed a cross-ice pass to Brock Fabers on the back post, and Fabers tapped the puck past Justus Annunen, giving Minnesota a 1-0 lead with their fifth shot on goal at 4:20.

Minnesota kept up its pressure and doubled the lead to 2-0 a few minutes later when Jared Spurgeon found space and fired a shot at Annunen. The Predators' goaltender saved the first shot, but the deflection bounced off Blake Coleman and into the net at 8:59, putting Nashville down 2-0 in the first period for the second straight game.

Spurgeon found Maxim Shabanov all alone on the right side of Nashville's zone extending the Wild's lead to 3-0 at 17:56 and Quinn Hughes found Matt Boldy on the rush less than a minute later sending Minnesota into the first intermission ahead 4-0.

The Wild kept the hammer down as the second period began with a Minnesota power play. Minnesota dominated with puck movement, generating chance after chance with the extra man. Kaprizov notched his second assist of the night, finding Boldy for his second goal of the night and putting the Wild up 5-0 just 59 seconds into the second period.

Two Predators returned to the lineup on Tuesday after long absences. Nic Hague, returning after eight scratches, and Jonathan Marchessault, returning after seven scratches, both scored to put Nashville on the board as the Predators battled back. Their goals sandwiched Marcus Foligno's first goal of the season for Minnesota, leaving the score 6-2 nearly halfway into the second.

Hague found Filip Forsberg in the slot in the closing minutes of the period for his eighth goal of the season to cut the lead to 6-3 and seemingly give Nashville some momentum at 18:41, but Minnesota quickly answered with Eriksson Ek redirecting a Boldy shot from the blue line with just three seconds left in the period, sending Minnesota into the second intermission break ahead 7-3.

Nashville pushed in the third period, but couldn't get any real offense going against a buzzsaw Wild team. The Predators finished the night 0-for-2 on the power play, while Minnesota was. 1-for-3. The Wild outshot Nashville 38-28 and cruised to their fourth straight win, while Nashville dropped its second straight.

Nashville returns home for a matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. CT.

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