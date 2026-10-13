Nashville Announces "Stomp Out Cancer" Initiative

The Nashville Predators foundation announced in a press release its latest contributions to the 365 Cancer Fund, which was founded by former Nashville greats Pekka Rinne and Shea Weber. The "Stomp Out Cancer" initiative, already underway, features Nashville players wearing custom shoes designed by patients from Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital on game day.

Never give up the fight against cancer 🤝



This season, we are proud to launch our new Stomp Out Cancer initiative to benefit the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund.



At select home games this season, our friends at @VUMCchildren are designing a custom pair of @Vans that one of our… pic.twitter.com/bp2uGOcTLE — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) October 12, 2026

Roman Josi wore the first of 42 pairs of customized Vans on Saturday, Oct. 3, ahead of the Predators matchup with the Dallas Stars, their first win of the season.

A moment for Roman's shoes 🤩



Shoutout to our friend Caroline at @VUMCchildren for designing Roman's custom sneakers for tonight's game.



You can bid on these shoes now » https://t.co/69M93yemG0 pic.twitter.com/cHMVUat4SZ — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) October 3, 2026

Across the selected home games, the shoes and the patient who designed them will be featured across the team's social media platforms. Additionally, the shoes will be auctioned off on the night of the games they were worn. All proceeds from the auctions will be to the benefit of the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund. Fans will be able to bid on the shoes throughout game day by texting Preds to 76278 to view and place bids.

*The Preds Foundation is so excited to launch our new "Stomp Out Cancer" initiative, Nashville Predators Vice President of Community Relations and Executive Director of the Preds Foundation Rebecca King said. *Through this program, our players and our organization will shine a light on the stories of pediatric cancer patients and the challenges they face. This program will allow us to walk in their shoes and raise funds in the continuous fight against cancer."

Brady Skjei will be styled in the next pair of custom shoes. Designed by Ellie Hazelwood, Skjei will wear the shoes ahead of Tuesday's home game against the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

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