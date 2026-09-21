Nashville Assigns Goaltender to OHL
NASHVILLE — Predators president of hockey operations and general manager Chris MacFarland announced on Monday that goaltender Ben Hrebik has been assigned to the Guelph Storm in the OHL.
Hrebik played well in Nashville's Prospect Showcase in North Carolina. He entered Nashville's matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes at the halfway mark of the second period and didn't give up a goal over the final 30 minutes. He capped off his regulation performance by stopping 10 penalty shots from Hurricanes shooters.
The Predators are now down to 54 players in training camp and must be down to 23 by Sept. 28.
The 20-year-old goaltender was a Second Team OHL All-Star in 2026 after playing 43 regular season games and 20 postseason matchups with a 92-percent save rate with the Barrie Colts. Hrebik had been committed to Providence College but opted to continue his junior career in the OHL instead, pushing his NCAA freshman season back a year. Guelph acquired him from Barrie in early August, and he'll share the crease with 19-year-old Zack Jovanovski. His departure leaves the Predators with six goaltenders at training camp: Juuse Saros, Justus Annunen, T.J. Semptimphelter, Ethan Haider, Isak Posch, and Matt Murray.
Nashville continues training camp on Tuesday with the franchise's second preseason game as they'll host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Bridgestone Arena at 7 p.m. CT.
Nashville Predators 2026 Preseason Schedule
- Sept. 20 - at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m. CT: Tampa Bay 2, Nashville 1
- Sept. 22 - vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. CT
- Sept. 24 - at Carolina, 6 p.m. CT
- Sept. 26 - vs. Carolina, 2 p.m. CT
Nashville Predators Current Training Camp Roster
Forwards (31)
9, Filip Forsberg
11, Aiden Fink
14, Alexander Kerfoot
17, Tyson Jost
18, Jack Drury
19, Cole O'Hara
21, Nils Hoglander
22, Mavrik Bourque
25, Joakim Kemell
27, Jake Lucchini
38, Chase Bradley
44, Brady Martin
45, Kalan Lind
49, Reid Schaefer
51, Vitali Pinchuk
53, Hiroki Gojsic
60, David Edstrom
61, Joey WIllis
62, Felix Nilsson
63, Kyle Marino
66, Ben Strinden
71, Matthew Wood
79, Ross Colton
81, Jonathan Marchessault
84, Adam Edstrom
86, John Farinacci
89, Ozzy Wiesblatt
90, Ryan O'Reilly
91, Steven Stamkos
93, Austin Roest
97, Oasiz Wiesblatt
Defensemen (17)
2, Adam Wilsby
5, Kevin Gravel
12, Ryan Ufko
20, Justin Barron
40, Viggo Gustafsson
41, Nicolas Hague
46, Ilya Lyubushkin
47, Jack Achan
48, Nick Perbix
50, Tanner Molendyk
54, Daniel Nieminen
57, Hunter Skinner
59, Roman Josi
64, John Prokop
76, Brady Skjei
85, Will Gilson
92, Andrew Gibson
Goaltenders (6)
1, Ethan Haider
29, Justus Annunen
30, Isak Posch
31, T.J. Semptimphelter
32, Matt Murray
74, Juuse Saros
Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky and Instagram for the latest news.