The Nashville Predators (14-6-6) got back in the win column with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings (10-13-3).

The Predators looked motivated to wash Friday's loss out of their mouths and started off hot against the Red Wings. Nashville's forecheck kept the puck in Detroit's end, and the pressure paid off with two early goals. Filip Forsberg drew the defense and dumped the puck to an open Nils Höglander on the right side of the zone for the opening goal at just 2:05 into the game. Nashville doubled its lead just over a minute later when defenseman Adam Wilsby's shot squirted off Steven Stamkos through traffic and past John Gibson for his 13th goal of the season.

Detroit opened the second period with a lightning strike, after being on the backskate the whole first period. Lucas Raymond collected a Nashville turnover in the Red Wings' end, and skated all the way up the right side of the ice and fired past Justus Annunen's far side, cutting the Predators' lead to 2-1 just 19 seconds into the period.

The Red Wings battled, but couldn't find the game-tying goal. Instead, the Predators restored their two-goal advantage late in the period with a great hustle play from Filip Forsberg. Forsberg prevented a Detroit clearance by saving the puck on the blue line and skated into space in the slot and firing it past Gibson, giving Nashville a 3-1 lead in at 18:31 in the second period.

The old Central Division rivals stalemated throughout a low-event third period. Justin Faulk committed the first penalty in the entire game by flipping the puck over the glass near the halfway mark, but Nashville couldn't capitalize. The Predators' power-play struggles continued with a lackluster effort and the special teams problems extended to just one goal in the last 21 power plays.

The Red Wings created drama as they turned up the pressure in the third period. Ben Chiarot fired a shot from the blue line that Annunen deflected behind his goal. Raymond scooped up the loose puck and found Andrew Copp in front of the crease. Copp tapped it into the open net, cutting Nashville's lead to 3-2 with just over four minutes left.

Detroit pulled Gibson shortly after, pushing for the equalizer, but the Predators' defense held strong, and Annunen was there when they weren't. Annunen stopped 32 shots, and the defense came together for 15 blocked shots, putting the Predators back in the win column.

The Predators return to action on Monday with an afternoon matchup at home against the Ottawa Senators.

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Threads , Bluesky , and Instagram for the latest news.