NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators have declared center Ryan O'Reilly as a game time decision with an undisclosed issue ahead of Saturday's home game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. O'Reilly was present and active during the first portion of Nashville's Friday practice, but left shortly into the practice and did not finish.

O'Reilly has anchored Nashville's top line since signing as a free agent ahead of the 2023 season. The 2019 Conn Smythe winner has only missed three games with the Predators, scoring 81 goals and totaling 216 points in 264 games.

He is currently fourth on the team in points, with 9 goals and 11 assists in 22 games for Nashville this season.

The Predators moved Vitali Pinchuk into O'Reilly's spot during Friday's practice, but there are many directions Nashville could pivot should O'Reilly be forced to miss. Nashville could slide Mavrik Bourque from his top-line right wing spot to the center spot, could move Alexander Kerfoot from the third line center spot to the top-line center spot, and replace Kerfoot with Pinchuk, or even could slide newly acquired Shane Wright from his second-line center spot to the top line.

Nashville looks to snap a two-game losing streak on Saturday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins who sit in last place in the Eastern Conference. The Penguins are also on a two-game skid, losing on Thursday at home 5-2 to the St. Louis Blues.

Defenseman William Trudeau is Nashville's only other injury on the roster at the moment, but the former New York Ranger and Montreal Canadian was skating at Predators practice on Thursday and Friday, indicating he is close to returning from injured reserve.

Nashville Predators November Schedule (All Times CT)

Nov. 3 - vs. Carolina Hurricanes - 7 p.m. (Predators 4-1)

Nov. 5 - at Colorado Avalanche - 8:30 p.m. (Predators 3-2 OT)

Nov. 7 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 12 p.m. (Predators 3-1)

Nov. 10 - at Los Angeles Kings - 9 p.m. (Predators 3-0)

Nov. 11 - at Anaheim Ducks - 9 p.m. (Predators 4-2)

Nov. 13 - at Vegas Golden Knights - 9 p.m. (Predators 3-2 SO)

Nov. 15 - at San Jose Sharks - 8 p.m. (Sharks 4-2)

Nov. 17 - at Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m. (Wild 7-3)

Nov. 21 - vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - 5 p.m.

Nov. 25 - at Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.

Nov. 27 - vs. Utah Mammoth - 12 p.m.

Nov. 28 - at Detroit Red Wings - 6 p.m.

Nov. 30 - vs. Ottawa Senators - 12 p.m.

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