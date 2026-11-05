Nashville Defenseman Nic Hague 'I'll Be Ready' For Next Opportunity

NASHVILLE — Nashville is focused on starting the season on the right note after falling behind in the standings over the last few years. The Predators are doing just that, taking 17 points from the season's first 15 games and occupying one of the Western Conference Wild Card positions.

Early urgency has created competition throughout the roster as players strive to prove themselves to new management. That competition has shown up in frequent seven-man defensive pairings as head coach Andrew Brunette determines the Predators' best defensive pairing to slow down other offenses and create chances of their own.

Last week Nashville made a drastic move on the defensive end, by benching experienced defenseman Nic Hague for the third period against the Washington Capitals.

"Well, I think the other guys were playing better, and he wasn't probably his best game tonight, and that's why we had seven, and the top six guys are going to play," Brunette said after Thursday's loss to the Capitals.

Hague, 28, is in his eighth year in the NHL and his second season in Nashville. The 2023 Stanley Cup champion has 439 games under his belt, averaging 17:49 of ice time with 559 blocked shots, 664 hits and 117 takeaways.

He played in each of Nashville's first 13 games of the season but was scratched for the last two games, missing wins over the Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes as Brunette opted for a more traditional 12-forward, six-defensemen lineup.

"I haven't been in this position in a long time, but I think I have kind of an opportunity to focus on myself, focus on my game," Hague said on Wednesday. "If and when I get back in, I know I'll be ready to go."

Hague is in the second year of a four-year contract and has still been a full participant with the Predators at practice and in the building on game day as he works to get back in the lineup.

"I'm here. I try to be around the boys as much as I can, try to still feel a part of it," Hague said. "There's lots of stuff I can do here [at Bridgesone on game days]. Work out during the game, whatever it may be. I'm here watching."

The Predators have some extra help on the road this week as they face the Colorado Avalanche. Nashville's fathers and mentors joined the trip as the organization seeks its third straight win.

"It'll be a good test," Hague said. "It's always a tough building to play in, but we've got a pretty good support staff this trip with all the mentors and dads around. So it'll be fun to spend some time with them and get ready to play a big game."

Hague is ready to return to the lineup if his number is called against the Avalanche, and if not, his father, Bob, is on the trip to offer encouragement.

"He's been my number one supporter through my whole career," Hague said. "Always been a guy who I can really talk to about anything. He's always there for me no matter what. It's always fun. We've been able to do six or seven of these trips now together. It's always a lot of fun to show them what it's like for us day-to-day and spend a lot of time that we wouldn't normally be able to spend together on a road trip like this. It's fun. The dads always seem to get along great. It's always a lot of good laughs and memories made for sure."

The Predators and Avalanche square off in Bell Arena at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+.

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