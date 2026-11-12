Nashville Defenseman Roman Josi Scores 800th Career Point

NASHVILLE — Nashville captain Roman Josi joined an illustrious list on Wednesday during the Predators' matchup against the Anaheim Ducks. Josi became the 21st defenseman in NHL history to score 800 points by assisting on Shane Wright's first goal in a Predators uniform. He fired a shot from deep in the zone, and Nils Höglander deflected it on net. Ducks goaltender Laurent Brossoit blocked the deflection, but Wright scored the rebound, putting the Predators up 3-1.

"I'm just grateful that I'm able to play for this organization for so long and had some amazing teammates," Josi said. "Obviously, it's a lot of fun getting a milestone when you get a win like that, too, on a back-to-back."

He finished the night with two assists as his second came on a connection with Mavrik Bourque on Steven Stamkos' 11th goal of the season in Nashville's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

"That was awesome," Josi said. "I actually threw a horrible pass up to Bourque. He handled it with his stick, which was a great play, and then he made a great play to Stammer, and Stammer scores from everywhere. He finds different ways to score, and that's why he's got so many goals."

THAT'S A SHANER GOAL pic.twitter.com/oqDTkoQcoU — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) November 12, 2026

Josi has played 1,048 games for the Predators and is the franchise's all-time points leader. The captain is second on the team in points in his 16th season, scoring two goals and 20 assists for 22 points.

He's the NHL's all-time leader in points for Swiss-born players, with former Predators forward Kevin Fiala in second place with 528 points, passing Mark Streit in 2021 as the highest-scoring Swiss-born player in league history.

Nashville drafted Josi 38th overall in 2008, a second-round pick out of SC Bern in Switzerland, after trading up to get him. He made his NHL debut in 2011 and developed into one of the league’s top offensive defensemen. He was named the franchise’s seventh captain before the 2017-18 season, succeeding Mike Fisher, and led Nashville to its first Presidents’ Trophy and the Stanley Cup Finals that year.

In 2020, Josi became the first Predator to win the Norris Trophy and the first Swiss-born player to win a major NHL award, after scoring 65 points in 69 games. He was named to the NHL’s First All-Star Team in 2020, 2022, and 2024.

NHL Defensemen All-Time Points Leaders

Ray Bourque, Boston, Colorado - 1,579 Paul Coffey, Edmonton, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, Detroit, Philadelphia, Hartford, Chicago, Carolina, Boston - 1,531 Al MacInnis, Calgary, St. Louis - 1,274 Phil Housley, Buffalo, Winnipeg, St. Louis, Calgary, New Jersey, Washington, Chicago, Toronto - 1,232 Larry Murphy, Los Angeles, Washington, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Detroit - 1,217 Nicklas Lidstrom, Detroit - 1,142 Denis Potvin, New York Islanders - 1,052 Brian Leetch, New York Rangers, Toronto, Boston - 1,028 Larry Robinson, Montreal, Los Angeles - 958 Erik Karlsson, Ottawa, San Jose, Pittsburgh - 954 Brent Burns, Minnesota, San Jose, Carolina, Colorado - 951 Chris Chelios, Montreal, Chicago, Detroit, Atlanta - 948 Bobby Orr, Boston, Chicago - 915 Scott Stevens, Washington, St. Louis, New Jersey - 908 Brad Park, New York Rangers, Boston, Detroit - 896 Gary Suter, Calgary, Chicago, San Jose - 844 Doug Wilson, Chicago, San Jose - 827 Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay - 817 Kris Letang, Pittsburgh - 815 Sergei Gonchar, Washington, Boston, Pittsburgh, Ottawa, Dallas, Montreal - 811 Roman Josi, Nashville - 800

Nashville Predators Defensemen Points Leaders

Roman Josi - 800 Shea Weber - 443 Kimmo Timonen - 301 Ryan Ellis, 270 Mattias Ekholm - 268

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