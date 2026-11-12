Nashville Defenseman Roman Josi Scores 800th Career Point
NASHVILLE — Nashville captain Roman Josi joined an illustrious list on Wednesday during the Predators' matchup against the Anaheim Ducks. Josi became the 21st defenseman in NHL history to score 800 points by assisting on Shane Wright's first goal in a Predators uniform. He fired a shot from deep in the zone, and Nils Höglander deflected it on net. Ducks goaltender Laurent Brossoit blocked the deflection, but Wright scored the rebound, putting the Predators up 3-1.
"I'm just grateful that I'm able to play for this organization for so long and had some amazing teammates," Josi said. "Obviously, it's a lot of fun getting a milestone when you get a win like that, too, on a back-to-back."
He finished the night with two assists as his second came on a connection with Mavrik Bourque on Steven Stamkos' 11th goal of the season in Nashville's 4-2 win over the Ducks.
"That was awesome," Josi said. "I actually threw a horrible pass up to Bourque. He handled it with his stick, which was a great play, and then he made a great play to Stammer, and Stammer scores from everywhere. He finds different ways to score, and that's why he's got so many goals."
Josi has played 1,048 games for the Predators and is the franchise's all-time points leader. The captain is second on the team in points in his 16th season, scoring two goals and 20 assists for 22 points.
He's the NHL's all-time leader in points for Swiss-born players, with former Predators forward Kevin Fiala in second place with 528 points, passing Mark Streit in 2021 as the highest-scoring Swiss-born player in league history.
Nashville drafted Josi 38th overall in 2008, a second-round pick out of SC Bern in Switzerland, after trading up to get him. He made his NHL debut in 2011 and developed into one of the league’s top offensive defensemen. He was named the franchise’s seventh captain before the 2017-18 season, succeeding Mike Fisher, and led Nashville to its first Presidents’ Trophy and the Stanley Cup Finals that year.
In 2020, Josi became the first Predator to win the Norris Trophy and the first Swiss-born player to win a major NHL award, after scoring 65 points in 69 games. He was named to the NHL’s First All-Star Team in 2020, 2022, and 2024.
NHL Defensemen All-Time Points Leaders
- Ray Bourque, Boston, Colorado - 1,579
- Paul Coffey, Edmonton, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, Detroit, Philadelphia, Hartford, Chicago, Carolina, Boston - 1,531
- Al MacInnis, Calgary, St. Louis - 1,274
- Phil Housley, Buffalo, Winnipeg, St. Louis, Calgary, New Jersey, Washington, Chicago, Toronto - 1,232
- Larry Murphy, Los Angeles, Washington, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Detroit - 1,217
- Nicklas Lidstrom, Detroit - 1,142
- Denis Potvin, New York Islanders - 1,052
- Brian Leetch, New York Rangers, Toronto, Boston - 1,028
- Larry Robinson, Montreal, Los Angeles - 958
- Erik Karlsson, Ottawa, San Jose, Pittsburgh - 954
- Brent Burns, Minnesota, San Jose, Carolina, Colorado - 951
- Chris Chelios, Montreal, Chicago, Detroit, Atlanta - 948
- Bobby Orr, Boston, Chicago - 915
- Scott Stevens, Washington, St. Louis, New Jersey - 908
- Brad Park, New York Rangers, Boston, Detroit - 896
- Gary Suter, Calgary, Chicago, San Jose - 844
- Doug Wilson, Chicago, San Jose - 827
- Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay - 817
- Kris Letang, Pittsburgh - 815
- Sergei Gonchar, Washington, Boston, Pittsburgh, Ottawa, Dallas, Montreal - 811
- Roman Josi, Nashville - 800
Nashville Predators Defensemen Points Leaders
- Roman Josi - 800
- Shea Weber - 443
- Kimmo Timonen - 301
- Ryan Ellis, 270
- Mattias Ekholm - 268
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Joe Gaither covers the Nashville Predators for Nashville Predators On SI. He also oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Miami, Missouri and Vanderbilt college On SI sites.Follow JoeGaither6