Nashville Defensemen William Trudeau Excited Ahead Of New Opportunity

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators enter the 2026-27 season with nine defensemen after an abbreviated training camp came to a close on Sunday. Eight Predators defensemen played in preseason games, but one is still waiting to play in front of the home crowd on Broadway.

Nashville claimed defenseman William Trudeau off waivers on Saturday, taking a flyer on the former Montreal Canadiens and New York Rangers prospect.

"Really grateful," Trudeau said on Nashville's decision to claim him. "I'm taking every moment to learn, and it's my first time being up on an NHL team. So, soaking everything in. The guys are so nice too. So it's making things easier. So, like I said, I'm soaking everything in and staying ready."

He's been skating alongside fellow Nashville newcomer Jack Ahcan through his first three practices, but said he's still getting to know head coach Andrew Brunette's system and his role in Nashville.

"Right now, I'm just getting familiarized with the system and what they do on the ice. We'll see what happens from there," Trudeau said.

Trudeau spent three years in the QMJHL playing for the Charlottetown Islanders before signing an entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens and playing four seasons with Laval Rocket in the AHL. Trudeau, a Varennes, Quebec product, scored 90 points in 260 AHL games.

New Nashville defensemen William Trudeau is on the ice in Centennial wearing No. 85 as he acclimates to his new teammates pic.twitter.com/zM9WhljK2g — Joe Gaither (@JoeGaither6) September 27, 2026

His NHL debut could come Thursday against the Minnesota Wild at Bridgestone Arena, in front of Nashville's home crowd.

Whether that happens, and how often it happens after that, is an open question. With nine defensemen on the roster, Trudeau looks more like a depth option than a player Nashville is counting on to move the needle. But he's a new face in the locker room, and he already has a message for the fan base.

Asked what he wants Nashville fans to know about him, Trudeau kept it short and local.

"I'm a hard worker. I like country music too," Trudeau said.

Naturally, the follow-up was which country artists he likes, and he had a quick list ready.

"It's pretty much like modern country, like Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton, and all those big names. Sam Barber, too," Trudeau said.

Then came the question that matters most this week: his thoughts on opening night. For a player who has never been on an NHL roster, everything about it is new, including the city and the building.

"I'm excited. It's my first time in Nashville too, first time too coming to the arena. I'm excited overall," Trudeau said.

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