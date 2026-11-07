Nashville Extends Win Streak To Four, Beating Blues 3-1

NASHVILLE — Nashville (8-4-5) kept its strong November rolling with a workmanlike win over St. Louis (7-8-2) in a Saturday matinee 3-1 in Bridgestone Arena, for the fourth straight victory.

Nashville forwards Steven Stamkos and Ross Colton both scored in their second straight game, Nick Perbix scored an empty-netter, and Juuse Saros stood on his head while debuting the 2026-27 Hometown Remix uniforms before a raucous crowd, as the team added two more points in the standings by beating the St. Louis Blues for the second time this year.

"Yeah, I was obviously worried coming in, late game the other night, flew yesterday, got in late or so and then a quick turnaround. Kind of an emotional game with your dad, so I thought the guys showed a lot of maturity in the game. It probably wasn't our best, but we found ways to win the game. Had a few breakdowns. Juice made some unbelievable saves, one in the third period, but real gutsy win, and again, showing growth in our group."

The St. Louis Blues got the better of the first part of the opening period, but Saros kept it scoreless with several early saves. St. Louis' Cam Fowler hooked Mavrik Bourque at 10:26, but Nashville largely wasted its first power play, only generating two shots on goal.

Alexander Kerfoot ended the power play by holding Robert Thomas' stick, putting the Blues at an advantage at 12:18. Less than a minute later, Phillip Broberg at the top of the zone found Jimmy Snuggerud on the left wing, and Snuggerud fired a tight-angled shot past Saros, giving the Blues a 1-0 lead at 13:07. The goal snapped Nashville's streak of 20 consecutive penalty kills.

Adam Jiricek promptly slashed Nils Höglander, putting the Predators on their second power play of the period at 14:51, and this time Nashville made the most of it. Roman Josi got things started with a shot from the point that Joel Hofer blocked. Mavrik Bourque sent the first rebound back to Hofer unsuccessfully, but the puck fell to Stamkos on the second rebound, and the Predators' leading goal-scorer this season cashed in his 10th of the season to tie it 1-1 at 16:07.

The second period opened with both sides killing the other's power play as Nashville's Adam Wilsby was called for a controversial interference penalty at 1:59, then St. Louis' Brandon Carlo was called for tripping Vitali Pinchuk at 5:33.

The Predators broke the tie with an impressive play in transition when Roman Josi found Jack Drury with a sharp pass through the neutral zone. Drury carried the puck into the Blues' defensive zone and centered a pass to Colton in the slot. Colton aimed and fired past Hofer, putting Nashville ahead 2-1 at 9:02.

Nashville sustained its pressure over the final 10 minutes of the second period, preventing the Blues from setting up in the offensive zone. The Predators took their 2-1 lead into the second intermission by outshooting St. Louis 22-15 and staying aggressive on the forecheck.

The third period was all about Saros as the Blues turned up the pressure, trying to equalize. The Nashville goaltender secured his fifth win of the season by stopping 25 St. Louis shots, including 11 in the final frame. The Blues pulled Hofer in the last two minutes, but Perbix found the dagger, scoring an empty-net goal in the final 90 seconds, propelling the Predators to a 3-1 win.

The Predators begin a five-game west coast road trip with a matchup against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m.

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