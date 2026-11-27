NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators (13-6-6) saw their four game home winning streak snapped on Friday afternoon as they fell 6-5 in a shootout to Central Division rivals Utah Mammoth (14-10-3).

"Yeah, I think it was an entertaining game for all the fans that were here," Andrew Brunette said. "Some of the coaches, maybe not so much. It was a fun game to be a part of. I mean, they're a really good team. They're build really well. They have speed. They have size and a really good faceoff team. We were a little slow-twitch early in the game. I didn't really like our first two periods. Partway through the second, I thought we got going and desperation kicked in during the third. I thought we played much better in the third and gave ourselves a chance to win with four minutes. We just fell asleep on an assignment. We were kind of sleepy a little bit on the back end all game and it got us in the end."

The Predators didn't have a Thanksgiving food coma; they scored less than a minute into the action. Shane Wright won a faceoff in Utah's zone to Nils Höglander, who immediately found Filip Forsberg. Forsberg snapped a shot past Karel Vejmelka to put Nashville in front 1-0 before the home fans settled into their seats.

Nashville doubled its lead late in the first period while on the penalty kill. Jack Drury dug the puck out on the wall to Adam Edström on a breakaway. Edström dropped the puck to a trailing Roman Josi, and the Predators captain cranked a slap shot past Vejmelka's near side for his third goal of the year, putting Nashville ahead 2-0 at 16:43.

Utah snatched the momentum away from Nashville by scoring twice in the final 90 seconds of the first period. Clayton Keller got the Mammoth on the board, cashing in a rebound off a MacKenzie Weeger redirection from Vincent Trocheck. Then Mikahil Sergachev evened the score at 2-2 with four seconds left in the period after Keller won a late faceoff in Nashville's end, sending the sides into the first intermission all even.

The Mammoth carried their newfound momentum into the second period and dominated possession of the puck. Utah controlled the majority of the second period, using a strong forecheck to outshoot Nashville 11-6 and they found the breakthrough in the final two minutes. Dimitri Simashev fired an intial shot the Juuse Saros stopped, but the puck fell perfectly to Anders Lee and he flipped it into the open net giving the visitors a 3-2 lead at 18:19.

Utah won 58-percent of the faceoffs, held a 24-11 shot advantage and outhit the Predators 15-11 through two periods, but only had a one-goal lead entering the final period.

The Predators didn't quit, despite falling conceeding three-straight goals to the Mammoth. Nashville came out of the second intermission with intensity leading to Alexander Kerfoot stealing a faceoff and in the Predators own zone, carrying the puck up the right side of the ice and firing past Vejmelka to tie the game 3-3 at 2:40.

That lead didn't last as Logan Cooley dug the puck off the wall behind Saros and found Lawson Crouse in front of the crease, putting Utah back in front 4-3 at 6:58.

Nashville, once again faced with a deficit, responded less than a minute later when Adam Wilsby found Ross Colton up the left wall. Colton took the pass and fired a rocket past Vejmelka, evening the score 4-4 at 7:47.

The Predators nearly took the lead on a beautiful play from the third line. Reid Schaefer found Kerfoot with a pass over the top, and Kerfoot put the puck in the back of the net, but Utah coach André Tourigny challenged for high-sticking, negating the goal.

Nashville's resilance was on full display and the Bridgestone crowd urged the Predators on, and the home side rewarded the afternoon crowd by finally retaking the lead. Ryan O'Reilly controlled the puck behind Utah's net and found Mavrik Bourque in front of the crease and the young center scored his second goal in two games at 11:46, putting the Predators ahead 5-4.

The Predators couldn't slam the door shut and the Mammoth tied things up at 5-5 from a gorgeous pass by Dylan Guenther through the middle of the ice that released Lee on a breakaway. Lee beat Saros on the near side at 16:05 for his second goal of the game and ultimately sending the contest into overtime.

Nashville dominated the first three minutes of overtime, generating multiple shots, including a Forsberg attempt off the cross bar, but ultimately the Predators came up empty. Josi then committed a holding penalty, giving the Mammoth a power play with just two minutes left, but the Predators survived the 4-on-3 to extend the game into the shootout.

The Predators won their last two shootouts, but that luck ran out on Friday as Forsberg, O'Reilly, and Josi all came up empty, meaning Trocheck's leadoff goal was enough to give the visitors both points on the afternoon.

"If you'd have asked me on the bench in the first two periods, I'd sayd 'Yeah, I'd love to get a point,'" Brunette said. "I didn't really like the way things were going. And after the game you're disappointed that you only got one. You're up by a goal with four minutes left and kind of just had a mental breakdown to give up a breakaway. It's kind of unacceptable in the stage that we know how valuable those points are. So I think you leave a little bit upset. Then we always say overtime's a cointoss, but Fil had a pretty good look there. We had a big kill and we get the shootout, but we didn't get the job done."

The Predators play the second game of the back-to-back tomorrow night on the road against the Detroit Red Wings at 6 p.m.

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