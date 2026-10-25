Nashville Falls to Pittsburgh Thanks to a Disastrous End

Nashville suffered another road loss in dramatic fashion after falling to the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in overtime. The win comes just three days after the Predators fell victim to their worst loss of the season. They were in desperate need of a victory, however, the loss will have the team waiting for its opportunity to turn things around.

A major turnaround was needed after losing by six goals in a shutout loss on Thursday. The game looked promising, with the win all but certain until the final minute of regulation. Instead of redemption, Nashville moves to 3-3-4 for the season, giving the team 10 total points. For the fourth time this season, the Predators have been forced to play beyond 60 minutes. Also, for the fourth time this season, the Predators have suffered an overtime loss.

Despite the Penguins significantly outshooting the Predators throughout the contest, the goaltender was once again responsible for keeping Nashville in contention. Juuse Saros returned to the Predators lineup after a rest game on Thursday. That loss proved how desperately the team needs him to show up to even have a chance. Saturday's defeat showed that Saros needs even more help.

For 60 minutes, Saros is capable of performing as well as just about any netminder in the league. However, the extra time is when the entire team seems to fall apart every time. Saros managed to stop a season-high 34 shots on 37 attempts for a .919 save rate.

The Predators had the game in hand for nearly the entirety of regulation, beginning with an early go-ahead goal in the first period. Nashville's leading goal scorer for the season, Steven Stamkos, added to his yearly total just nine minutes into the contest. Matthew Wood and Ryan O'Reilly were credited with the assist.

Pittsburgh scored its first goal due to puck mismanagement from Nashville. Just seconds into the middle frame, a clear from the Penguins was gathered by the Predators' blue line before quickly giving it back to Connor Dewar of the Penguins for the sudden evening blow.

Soon after, Jayden Struble notched his first goal with the Predators, putting his team back in front. Nashville nearly extended its lead in the final moments of the second period with Jack Drury laying out on the ice to tip the puck into the net. However, reviews would overturn the goal, as it showed the puck crossing into the goal just milliseconds too late.

The would-be goal likely changed the outcome of the game. Trailing by just one, the Penguins played a more aggressive final period, intensifying further in the waning moments. After emptying their net, the Penguins evened the score as Sidney Crosby found Rickard Rakell for the score with one minute and six seconds remaining in regulation.

The extra period was an unfortunate repeat of prior overtime falters. Ville Koivunen snuck a shot past Saros for the game-winner just under four minutes into the frame.

Nashville will need to regroup from its disastrous road stint immediately as the team is back on the ice in the Music City on Sunday. The Predators host the Colorado Avalanche at 7 p.m. at Bridgestone Arena.

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