Nashville Falls to Vegas As Golden Knights Stifle Special Teams

NASHVILLE — The Vegas Golden Knights (6-2-0) bounced back after a Monday night loss to the Minnesota Wild, defeating the Nashville Predators (2-2-2) 5-2 in Bridgestone Arena. Vegas shut down three Predators power plays, scoring at the conclusion of the first two and pulling away in the third period to win on the NHL's Frozen Frenzy Night.

"Well, it was a little self-inflicted," Andrew Brunette said. "I thought we kind of set up our game pretty good early, and then the power play, giving up what we gave up, basically two shorthanded goals and multiple opportunities it kind of lost momentum for our group, and we can't afford that. We're playing small margins here, and when we do the things we did, on the power play especially, it's a recipe for what we got tonight."

Nashville took an early lead at 3:55 in the first period, as Ryan O'Reilly put a Filip Forsberg rebound past Adin Hill. The Golden Knights quickly responded, killing a power play and capitalizing on a Nashville turnover. Brett Howden emerged from the penalty box and intercepted a pass with open ice in front of him. He passed to Raphael Lavoie, who found Tomas Hertl on the break on the wing. Hertl fired past Juuse Saros to even the game at 6:46 in the first frame.

Vegas took the lead after killing Nashville's second power play of the period as Brayden McNabb found Jack Eichel right in front of Saros at 12:48. Minutes later, Nashville center Jack Drury earned a penalty shot, but the fourth-line center couldn't fool Hill to tie the game. Vegas closed the period with a flurry of shots on Saros, but the Predators goalie stood tall, keeping Nashville within one goal at the first intermission.

Nashville's shaky defense was tested midway through the second period after Adam Wilsby was called for hooking. The Predators turned a tough situation into an equalizer when Nicolas Hague found Adam Edström streaking up the ice. Edström's first shot was stopped, but he corralled the rebound and scored the franchise's first shorthanded goal of the season, tying the game 2-2 at 8:45 in the period.

The teams traded opportunities through the second period until William Karlsson put the visitors ahead. Mitch Marner got the Golden Knights into the Predators' offensive zone and found Karlsson unmarked at the top of the slot, and the center fired past Saros, restoring Vegas' one-goal advantage at 17:44.

Nashville went on the power play to kick off the third period, but once again came up empty. Vegas looked the more dangerous side on each Predators power play, generating short-handed chances to kill off each extra-man advantage. The Golden Knights stretched their advantage to two goals at 4:49 when Noah Hanifin found Trevor Connelly across the slot, then moved into a three-goal lead nearly 90 seconds later as Brett Howden redirected a Rasmus Andersson shot past Saros.

Nashville outshot Vegas 27-25, but the Golden Knights generated more quality chances, odd-man rushes on the penalty kill, and more time in the offensive zone to secure the victory.

The Predators return to action on Thursday, Oct. 15 as they host the San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m. CT.

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