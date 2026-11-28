NASHVILLE— The Nashville Predators continue a challenging holiday week with the second half of a back to back on Saturday against the Detroit Red Wings.

The Predators lost the first half of the two-game set in a 6-5 shootout to the Utah Mammoth in Bridgestone Arena. Utah controlled the game for two periods, before Nashville found its footing in the third, but the Predators couldn't hold on after taking a 5-4 lead for their third consecutive win.

Now Nashville hits the road with an opportunity to put Friday's loss behind them against a Red Wings team going for their own three-game win streak.

"I think we're going to get a desperate team over there, but again, it's up to us," Ross Colton said. "We know what it takes in this room. We've got great leadership. I think when you don't come up with two points, it's nice to kind of just turn the page quickly and kind of get on the road with the fellas. It's on us. We know what it takes, and I think the recipe in the third period is how we have to execute here moving forward."

The Predators scored three third-period goals and had a fourth overruled against the Mammoth as Nashville overcame one-goal deficits twice and salvaged a critical point against a Central Division opponent. So what is the recipe that Colton referenced?

"I think just more desperation more than anything," Andrew Brunette said. "I thought the first two, we were a little slow-twitch with everything, especially moving pucks from the back end. We had a really hard time. We were icing pucks like crazy. Everything was a wobbly puck. You always worry about when you're the home team right after Thanksgiving, and you have a quick turnaround. As a coach, you're always worried about that, and we kind of showed that in the first part of the game, where we weren't clean, and we weren't executing."

The Red Wings have only won 10 games this season, but have won three of their last five and have won back-to-back games since trading Dylan Larkin to the Montreal Canadiens, with wins over the Vancouver Canucks and Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Predators have to play with desperation from the start of the game against a team experiencing a breath of fresh air with drama behind them. Nashville and Detroit drop the puck at 6 p.m. on Saturday night.

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