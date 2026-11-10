Nashville Focused on 'Winning the Week' As Predators Embark on Road Trip

NASHVILLE —The Nashville Predators don’t have much time to enjoy their four-game winning streak. Instead, they’re packing for a five-game, eight-day road trip through the West that starts tonight in Los Angeles.

The stretch opens with a back-to-back, and the Predators, who are 2-1-3 on the road this season, are treating it as a test of whether their recent surge can travel.

"Just want to win the week," Andrew Brunette said. "It's going to be a hard week. It starts tomorrow with a back-to-back. So we're heading out there, and that's our mentality. It's been our mentality for a while, and continue to build off the good things we've been doing."

Nashville enters the trip on a high note. The Predators are on a winning streak, including their most recent road game, a gritty 3-2 overtime win against the Colorado Avalanche.

Brunette said the key to winning the week on the road is the same as at home. It starts with how they manage the puck.

"I think it's just take the game we've been building and bring it on the road," Brunette said. "Set up our game early - I think in these games we've had - I wouldn't say a lot of trouble, but a couple of games we got in trouble we didn't set up our game, we didn't manage the puck. It's all about the puck, and if we can manage it early, kind of get into the flow of what we do best, it's going to set up our game, and that's a challenge on the road."

The schedule gives Nashville a chance to settle some unfinished business. The Predators haven’t faced the Los Angeles Kings or Anaheim Ducks this season, but they’ve dropped games at home to three other teams on the trip: Vegas, Minnesota, and San Jose, the last of those in a shootout.

Defenseman Roman Josi said the group is looking forward to the trip, particularly the California swing.

"I think the last road game was good, but before that we didn't get into our game on the road," Josi said on Monday. "So it's going to be a fun road trip. We know that the November road trip is always fun because it's a longer one, we go to California normally. It's a good time for bonding. The road is always fun and it starts with a good game tomorrow."

The Predators are playing with confidence during their winning streak. Center Ryan O’Reilly pointed to the Colorado game as the blueprint for how Nashville must play on the road to sustain the recent success.

"I think the recipe's been there," O'Reilly said. "When we do things the right way, we're hard to play against, and that shouldn't change when we go on the road trip. That was our mindset when we went into Colorado. We knew we had to start on our toes, aggressive, attacking, in-your-face kind of hockey. That's got to be a staple, especially, we've got to establish that right away on the road. Go out there with that mentality and show these teams that, hey, we're going to be hard to play against, we're not going to give much up, and I think if we can do that, we're going to be in a lot of games and hopefully get a bunch more wins this trip."

Nashville's 5-Game Road Trip

Nov. 10 - at Los Angeles, 9 p.m. CT

Nov. 11 - at Anaheim, 9 p.m. CT

Nov. 13 - at Vegas, 9 p.m. CT

Nov. 15 - at San Jose, 8 p.m. CT

Nov. 17 - at Minnesota, 7 p.m. CT

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