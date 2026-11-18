NASHVILLE — The Nashville went 3-2-0 in the first of two five-game road trips this season. The Predators won the first three games against the Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks and Vegas Golden Knights, before dropping the last two to the San Jose Sharks and the Minnesota Wild.

The Predators looked like a team at the end of a long road trip during Tuesday night's 7-3 loss to the Wild. Nashville fell into a 5-0 deficit in the first 21 minutes, and allowed goals in the final two minutes of both the first and second period, eliminating any chance for a road comeback.

Andrew Brunette didn't express too much concern over the loss to the Wild, given the circumstances entering Grand Casino Arena. He acknowleged the slow start to the game but is focused on looking forward towards Saturday's home contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

"Let's just get home and go back to work," Brunette said. "We didn't have a lot in the tank, and like I said, our margins when we don't have a lot in the tank, are pretty small. They're a really good team, and we didn't really make it that hard on them early in the game. Like I said, I felt we kind of started to go there with about 10 minutes in the first, but the two at the end of the first period are backbreakers for our group, especially on a team that has no energy right now."

Nashville is still in a playoff spot at the conclusion of the road trip, despite finishing with two multi-goal losses. The Predators have largely been in every game they've played this season and the 27 points they've earned have them tied for third in the Central Division and ahead of the Utah Mammoth by four points for the top Western Conference Wild Card spot.

"We're a resilient team," Brunette said. "I know it wasn't perfect. You get three [goals] against a pretty good defensive team. We didn't give up. The one, I felt we missed some chances, we hit the crossbar. The one that hurt was at the end of the second period, too. Those ones are backbreakers, and you need any kind of momentum. We knew you might get a call, you might go on the power play, and all of the sudden it's 6-4, and you never know, but I'm proud of our group, but we dig in. We don't go home. We don't fold our tent, even on nights that this was a very easy game for you to say you can wash it away. We hung in there the best we could."

The Predators enjoy a day off on Wednesday before returning to the practice rink on Thursday and Friday. Nashville has been on the road since last Monday, making it roughly 10 days since they've seen their family and friends.

"It'll be great [to be home]," Filip Forsberg said. "Obviously, the first couple days to kind of regroup and spend some time with family, and that's going to be awesome for everyone, I think. But obviously, a bounce back game on Saturday, and we've got to be ready for that."

The Pittsburgh Penguins have lost six of their last eight games since beating the Predators 3-2 in overtime on Oct. 24. They'll take on the St. Louis Blues on Thursday before making the trip to Broadway for Saturday's 5 p.m. CT contest.

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