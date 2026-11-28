NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators placed defenseman William Trudeau on waivers on Friday as the 24-year-old returns from injured reserve. The Predators claimed Trudeau from the New York Rangers on the final day of the preseason, and he played in three games before getting injured.

Trudeau made his NHL debut with Nashville on Oct. 3, playing 12:15 in a win over the Dallas Stars. He played 10:38 on Oct. 6 in a 5-4 overtime loss against the Toronto Maple Leafs, then was injured on Oct. 8 after playing only 4:39 against his original team, the Montreal Canadiens, and was placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

In the meantime, the Predators traded with the Canadiens for defenseman Jayden Struble and claimed defenseman Daemon Hunt off waivers from the Minnesota Wild. Struble has become a mainstay in Nashville's lineup, appearing in 21 games since joining the Predators. Hunt has played in 11 games since being claimed, but has been scratched for the last four.

Trudeau is now subject to waivers, offering other NHL teams a chance to add him to their NHL rosters. The New York Rangers can claim him and send him to the Hartford Wolf Pack in the AHL, but the other 30 teams must add him to their NHL roster if they choose to claim him. Should Trudeau clear waivers on Saturday, he will likely join the Milwaukee Admirals in the AHL.

He spent three seasons for the Charlottetown Islanders in the QMJHL before signing with the Canadiens on an entry-level contract. He spent the last four years with the Laval Rockets in the AHL, playing in 260 games and scoring 28 goals and 90 points before being traded to the New York Rangers this past summer.

Nashville Defensemen Ranked by Games Played in 2026-27

Roman Josi, 25

Adam Wilsby, 25

Brady Skjei, 25

Nick Perbix, 24

Jayden Struble, 21

Nic Hague, 17

Daemon Hunt, 11

Jack Ahchan, 3

William Trudeau, 3

Ilya Lyubushkin, 1

Ryan Ufko, 1

Nashville Predators Current 2026-27 Roster

Forwards 9, Filip Forsberg

14, Alexander Kerfoot

15, Shane Wright

18, Jack Drury

21, Nils Höglander

22, Mavrik Bourque

49, Reid Schaefer

51, Vitali Pinchuk

79, Ross Colton

81, Jonathan Marchessault

84, Adam Edström

90, Ryan O'Reilly

91, Steven Stamkos

Defensemen 2, Adam Wilsby

3, Jayden Struble

41, Nic Hague

46, Ilya Lyubushkin

48, Nick Perbix

52, Daemon Hunt

59, Roman Josi

76, Brady Skjei

Goaltenders 29, Justus Annunen

74, Juuse Saros

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