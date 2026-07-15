Nashville Predators Announce Date For Season Opener
The Predators open the 2026-27 season against a Central Division rival.
The NHL announced its schedule for the opening night of the 2026-27 season on Wednesday. The league has expanded its regular season schedule to 84 games, with each team playing a division oppenent for the extra two contests. The NHL season gets underway on Tuesday, Sept. 29 with the Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes hosting the Florida Panthers. The Nashville Predators get their season started on Thursday, Oct. 1 where they'll host the Minnesota Wild.
This story will be updated.
Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky and Instagram for the latest news.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS On SI
Published |Modified