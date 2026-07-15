Nashville Predators On SI

Nashville Predators Announce Date For Season Opener

The Predators open the 2026-27 season against a Central Division rival.

Joe Gaither

Dec 27, 2016; Nashville, TN, USA; Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35) holds on to the puck after a save in overtime against the Minnesota Wild at Bridgestone Arena. Minnesota won 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 27, 2016; Nashville, TN, USA; Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35) holds on to the puck after a save in overtime against the Minnesota Wild at Bridgestone Arena. Minnesota won 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NHL announced its schedule for the opening night of the 2026-27 season on Wednesday. The league has expanded its regular season schedule to 84 games, with each team playing a division oppenent for the extra two contests. The NHL season gets underway on Tuesday, Sept. 29 with the Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes hosting the Florida Panthers. The Nashville Predators get their season started on Thursday, Oct. 1 where they'll host the Minnesota Wild.

This story will be updated.

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NASHVILLE PREDATORS On SI

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Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

Joe Gaither covers the Nashville Predators for Nashville Predators On SI. He also oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Miami, Missouri and Vanderbilt college On SI sites.

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