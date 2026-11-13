Nashville Predators at Las Vegas Golden Knights: Game Central, How To Watch, Injury Updates
Everything you want to know about the Predators and the Golden Knights, from the line combinations to injury updates and more at the T-Mobile Arena.
Nashville Predators at Las Vegas Golden Knights Game Information:
- Who: Nashville Predators at Las Vegas Golden Knights
- What: The 20th NHL regular-season game for Nashville
- When: Friday, Nov. 13, 9:00 p.m. CT
- Where: T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, Nev.
How To Watch Predators at Golden Knights
- In Market
- The Nashville Predators App
- Nashville – Channel 28.1 (WNPX) – Flagship Station
- Memphis - Channel 5.3 (WMC)
- Knoxville - Channel 8.2 (WVLT)
- Chattanooga - Channel 49.2 (WTVL)
- Jackson - Channel 7.5 (WBBJ)
- Louisville - Channel 41.2 (WDRB)
- Lexington - Channel 36.2 (WTVQ)
- Huntsville - Channel 48.3 (WAFF)
- Birmingham – The205 WTTO (channel 21) (77 games) and WABM My68 (four games)
- Atlanta - FOX 5 (WAGA-TV)
- Out of Market
- ESPN+
Nashville Predators vs. Las Vegas Golden Knights Injury News
Nashville
- Defenseman, William Trudeau - Injured Reserve (upper body)
- Forward, Jonathan Marchessault - Day-to-Day (lower body), participated in open skate
Las Vegas
- Defenseman, Noah Hanfin - Out
This Week's Biggest Predators Headlines...
Betting Odds for Predators at Golden Knights
- Spread: Las Vegas -1.5
- Over/Under: 6.5
- Moneyline: Las vegas-162, Nashville +136
Source: DraftKings
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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BRADY SHANAHAN
Brady Shanahan is journalism graduate from the University of Missouri, where he covered baseball and softball for Missouri Tigers On SI. He's from the St. Louis area and has contributed to The Maneater student newspaper, Columbia Missourian, KOMU 8, and KCOU as a beat reporter.Follow Brady_Shanahan_