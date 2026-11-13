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Nashville Predators at Las Vegas Golden Knights: Game Central, How To Watch, Injury Updates

Everything you want to know about the Predators and the Golden Knights, from the line combinations to injury updates and more at the T-Mobile Arena.
Brady Shanahan|
Nov 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9) talks with left wing Nils Hoglander (21) and center Shane Wright (15) during the third period against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9) talks with left wing Nils Hoglander (21) and center Shane Wright (15) during the third period against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nashville Predators at Las Vegas Golden Knights Game Information:

  • Who: Nashville Predators at Las Vegas Golden Knights
  • What: The 20th NHL regular-season game for Nashville
  • When: Friday, Nov. 13, 9:00 p.m. CT
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, Nev.

How To Watch Predators at Golden Knights

  • In Market
  • The Nashville Predators App
  • Nashville – Channel 28.1 (WNPX) – Flagship Station
  • Memphis - Channel 5.3 (WMC)
  • Knoxville - Channel 8.2 (WVLT)
  • Chattanooga - Channel 49.2 (WTVL)
  • Jackson - Channel 7.5 (WBBJ)
  • Louisville - Channel 41.2 (WDRB)
  • Lexington - Channel 36.2 (WTVQ)
  • Huntsville - Channel 48.3 (WAFF)
  • Birmingham – The205 WTTO (channel 21) (77 games) and WABM My68 (four games)
  • Atlanta - FOX 5 (WAGA-TV)
  • Out of Market
  • ESPN+

Nashville Predators vs. Las Vegas Golden Knights Injury News

Nashville

  • Defenseman, William Trudeau - Injured Reserve (upper body)
  • Forward, Jonathan Marchessault - Day-to-Day (lower body), participated in open skate

Las Vegas

  • Defenseman, Noah Hanfin - Out

This Week's Biggest Predators Headlines...

Betting Odds for Predators at Golden Knights

  • Spread: Las Vegas -1.5
  • Over/Under: 6.5
  • Moneyline: Las vegas-162, Nashville +136

Source: DraftKings

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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Brady Shanahan
BRADY SHANAHAN

Brady Shanahan is journalism graduate from the University of Missouri, where he covered baseball and softball for Missouri Tigers On SI. He's from the St. Louis area and has contributed to The Maneater student newspaper, Columbia Missourian, KOMU 8, and KCOU as a beat reporter.

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