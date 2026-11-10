Nashville Predators at Los Angeles Kings: Game Central, How To Watch, Injury Updates
Everything you want to know about the Predators and the Kings, from the line combinations to injury updates and more, at Crypto.com Arena.
Nashville Predators at Los Angeles Kings Game Information
- Who: Nashville Predators at Los Angeles Kings
- What: The 18th NHL regular-season game for Nashville
- When: Saturday, Nov. 10, 9:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Ca.
How To Watch Predators at Kings
- In Market
- The Nashville Predators App
- Nashville – Channel 28.1 (WNPX) – Flagship Station
- Memphis - Channel 5.3 (WMC)
- Knoxville - Channel 8.2 (WVLT)
- Chattanooga - Channel 49.2 (WTVL)
- Jackson - Channel 7.5 (WBBJ)
- Louisville - Channel 41.2 (WDRB)
- Lexington - Channel 36.2 (WTVQ)
- Huntsville - Channel 48.3 (WAFF)
- Birmingham – The205 WTTO (channel 21) (77 games) and WABM My68 (four games)
- Atlanta - FOX 5 (WAGA-TV)
- Out of Market
- ESPN+
Nashville Predators vs. Los Angeles Kings Injury News
Nashville
- Forward Jonathan Marchessault is Day-to-Day with a lower body injury
Los Angeles
Defenseman Erik Gustafsson is listed as out for the Kings, while winger and defenseman Kevin Fiala and Jakub Dvorak are on the injury reserve list.
This Week's Biggest Predators Headlines...
Betting Odds for Predators at Kings
- Spread: Los Angeles -1.5
- Over/Under: 6.5
- Moneyline: Los Angeles -130, Nashville +110
Source: DraftKings
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Published | Modified
BRADY SHANAHAN
Brady Shanahan is journalism graduate from the University of Missouri, where he covered baseball and softball for Missouri Tigers On SI. He's from the St. Louis area and has contributed to The Maneater student newspaper, Columbia Missourian, KOMU 8, and KCOU as a beat reporter.Follow Brady_Shanahan_