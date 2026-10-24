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Nashville Predators at Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Central, How To Watch, Injury Updates

Everything you want to know about the Predators and the Penguins, from the line combinations to injury updates and all the goals at PPG Paints Arena
Brady Shanahan|
Oct 15, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; \Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9) skates behind the net against the San Jose Sharks during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Oct 15, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; \Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9) skates behind the net against the San Jose Sharks during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nashville fell to 3-3-3 after a deflating 6-0 loss to the Bruins on Thursday. Head Coach Andrew Brunette called the team's effort in the game the worst of the season. The mid-week miscue marked the Predators' worst loss in nearly two years.

Arguably the team's top contributor this season, Juuse Saros was absent from goal on Thursday for rest. The 31-year-old goaltender has kept the Predators in close games despite their lackluster blue-line efforts and inconsistent offensive attack. Backup Justus Annunen was in the net for Nashville in the loss, making his season debut. A rough first outing of the year led to the most points the team has allowed all season.

Nashville is back on the ice on Saturday with an opportunity to put the Boston loss in the rearview. The Predators close out their brief road stint with a visit to Pittsburgh. The Penguins (4-6-1) host the Predators for the two team's first head-to-head of the season.

The weekend dual offers an interesting matchup as Pittsburgh ranks near the bottom of the league (24th) in goals allowed per game, while the Predators similarly stand close to last (26th) in goals for per game.

Nashville Predators at Pittsburgh Penguins Game Information

  • Who: Nashville Predators at Pittsburgh Penguins
  • What: The 10th NHL regular-season game for Nashville and the 12th for Pittsburgh
  • When: Saturday, Oct. 24, 6 p.m. CT
  • Where: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pa.

How To Watch Predators at Penguins

  • In Market
  • The Nashville Predators App
  • Nashville – Channel 28.1 (WNPX) – Flagship Station
  • Memphis - Channel 5.3 (WMC)
  • Knoxville - Channel 8.2 (WVLT)
  • Chattanooga - Channel 49.2 (WTVL)
  • Jackson - Channel 7.5 (WBBJ)
  • Louisville - Channel 41.2 (WDRB)
  • Lexington - Channel 36.2 (WTVQ)
  • Huntsville - Channel 48.3 (WAFF)
  • Atlanta - FOX 5 (WAGA-TV)
  • Out of Market
  • ESPN+

Nashville Predators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Injury News

Nashville:

  • Defenseman, William Trudeau, Injured Reserve, Out, Upper Body

Penguins:

  • Pittsburgh defensemen Samuel Girard and forwards Bryan Rust and Ben Kindek are all on the Injured Reserve.
  • Forwards Egor Chinakhov and Evgeni Malkin are both listed as out for Saturday's game.

This Week's Biggest Predators Headlines...

Betting Odds for Predators at Penguins

  • Spread: Pittsburgh -1.5
  • Over/Under: 6.5
  • Moneyline: Nashville +105, Pittsburgh -125

Source: DraftKings

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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Brady Shanahan
BRADY SHANAHAN

Brady Shanahan is journalism graduate from the University of Missouri, where he covered baseball and softball for Missouri Tigers On SI. He's from the St. Louis area and has contributed to The Maneater student newspaper, Columbia Missourian, KOMU 8, and KCOU as a beat reporter.

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