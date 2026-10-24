Nashville Predators at Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Central, How To Watch, Injury Updates

Nashville fell to 3-3-3 after a deflating 6-0 loss to the Bruins on Thursday. Head Coach Andrew Brunette called the team's effort in the game the worst of the season. The mid-week miscue marked the Predators' worst loss in nearly two years.

Arguably the team's top contributor this season, Juuse Saros was absent from goal on Thursday for rest. The 31-year-old goaltender has kept the Predators in close games despite their lackluster blue-line efforts and inconsistent offensive attack. Backup Justus Annunen was in the net for Nashville in the loss, making his season debut. A rough first outing of the year led to the most points the team has allowed all season.

Nashville is back on the ice on Saturday with an opportunity to put the Boston loss in the rearview. The Predators close out their brief road stint with a visit to Pittsburgh. The Penguins (4-6-1) host the Predators for the two team's first head-to-head of the season.

The weekend dual offers an interesting matchup as Pittsburgh ranks near the bottom of the league (24th) in goals allowed per game, while the Predators similarly stand close to last (26th) in goals for per game.

Nashville Predators at Pittsburgh Penguins Game Information

Who: Nashville Predators at Pittsburgh Penguins

What: The 10th NHL regular-season game for Nashville and the 12th for Pittsburgh

When: Saturday, Oct. 24, 6 p.m. CT

Where: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pa.

How To Watch Predators at Penguins

In Market

The Nashville Predators App

Nashville – Channel 28.1 (WNPX) – Flagship Station

Memphis - Channel 5.3 (WMC)

Knoxville - Channel 8.2 (WVLT)

Chattanooga - Channel 49.2 (WTVL)

Jackson - Channel 7.5 (WBBJ)

Louisville - Channel 41.2 (WDRB)

Lexington - Channel 36.2 (WTVQ)

Huntsville - Channel 48.3 (WAFF)

Atlanta - FOX 5 (WAGA-TV)

Out of Market

ESPN+

Nashville Predators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Injury News

Nashville:

Defenseman, William Trudeau, Injured Reserve, Out, Upper Body

Penguins:

Pittsburgh defensemen Samuel Girard and forwards Bryan Rust and Ben Kindek are all on the Injured Reserve.

Forwards Egor Chinakhov and Evgeni Malkin are both listed as out for Saturday's game.

This Week's Biggest Predators Headlines...

Nashville made its latest roster move as the team claimed Minnesota defenseman Daemon Hunt after waiving defenseman Jack Ahcan. Read: Nashville Claims Minnesota Wild Defenseman, Waives Jack Ahcan

The Predators began their two-game road trip with the worst loss that the team has suffered all year, losing to Boston in a 6-0 shutout. Read: Bruins Hand the Predators their First Shutout Loss of Season

Betting Odds for Predators at Penguins

Spread: Pittsburgh -1.5

Pittsburgh -1.5 Over/Under: 6.5

6.5 Moneyline: Nashville +105, Pittsburgh -125

Source: DraftKings

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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