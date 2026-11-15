Nashville Predators at San Jose Sharks: Game Central, How To Watch, Injury Updates
Everything you want to know about the Predators and the Sharks, from the line combinations to injury updates and more at the SAP Center.
Nashville Predators at San Jose Sharks Game Information:
- Who: Nashville Predators at San Jose Sharks
- What: The 21st NHL regular-season game for Nashville
- When: Friday, Nov. 15, 8:00 p.m. CT
- Where: The SAP Center, San Jose, CA.
How To Watch Predators at Sharks
- In Market
- The Nashville Predators App
- Nashville – Channel 28.1 (WNPX) – Flagship Station
- Memphis - Channel 5.3 (WMC)
- Knoxville - Channel 8.2 (WVLT)
- Chattanooga - Channel 49.2 (WTVL)
- Jackson - Channel 7.5 (WBBJ)
- Louisville - Channel 41.2 (WDRB)
- Lexington - Channel 36.2 (WTVQ)
- Huntsville - Channel 48.3 (WAFF)
- Birmingham – The205 WTTO (channel 21) (77 games) and WABM My68 (four games)
- Atlanta - FOX 5 (WAGA-TV)
- Out of Market
- ESPN+
Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks Injury News
Nashville
- Defenseman, William Trudeau - Injured Reserve (upper body)
- Forward, Jonathan Marchessault - Day-to-Day (lower body),
San Jose
- Forward, Alexander Wennberg - Day-to-Day
- Forward, Igor Chernyshov - Injured Reserve
- Forward, Quentin Musty - Injured Reserve
- Goaltender, Kyle Keyser - Injured Reserve
This Week's Biggest Predators Headlines...
- Nashville won its eighth consecutive game after Roman Josi scored the game-winner in a shootout with the Golden Knights
Betting Odds for Predators at Sharks
- Spread: Nashville -1.5
- Over/Under: 6.5
- Moneyline: San Jose +142, Nashville -170
Source: DraftKings
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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BRADY SHANAHAN
Brady Shanahan is journalism graduate from the University of Missouri, where he covered baseball and softball for Missouri Tigers On SI. He's from the St. Louis area and has contributed to The Maneater student newspaper, Columbia Missourian, KOMU 8, and KCOU as a beat reporter.Follow Brady_Shanahan_