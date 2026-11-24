Thanksgiving came a few days early for some families in Nashville. The Nashville Predators delivered Thanksgiving meals to families across the city this week as part of the team's annual holiday meal deliveries.

The Predators teamed up with the Metro Nashville Police Department to deliver meals. Players wore gold Predators jerseys as they went door to door, handing out meals and taking pictures with kids and families. Gnash also joined the team, greeting kids who came outside.

The timing of the deliveries shows the organization's efforts to serve the community. The Predators are in the middle of a busy holiday stretch, with four games in six days to close out November. Even with a packed schedule, players made time to stop by homes across Nashville and spend part of their afternoon with families before Thanksgiving.

The deliveries are an annual tradition for the franchise, and they have become one of the team's most visible community events during the holiday season. Photos from the afternoon showed players carrying meals up to apartment buildings, with several kids posing for pictures with players and Gnash along the way.

For many families, the holidays can be stressful and unpredictable. A full Thanksgiving meal can be expensive, and the deliveries help take some of that pressure off families who need it most. Working alongside Metro Nashville Police Department officers also gave families the chance to connect with the people who serve their neighborhoods. It also showed that both the Predators and the police department share the same goal of supporting the people of the Metro Nashville area.

The meal deliveries are just one of the ways the Predators give back to the community. The Nashville Predators Foundation supports many organizations and programs across Middle Tennessee. The team says its Foundation gives over $4 million yearly in money and donated items. In May, the Foundation awarded a record $855,642 in Helper Grants across 199 nonprofits. They also want to show up for their community. In fact, Gnash by himself shows up at over 600 events around Nashville every year.

Since arriving in Nashville in 1998, the Predators have helped grow hockey in a city many people did not expect to become a major hockey town. However, the Predators are now known for having one of the liveliest fan bases in the National Hockey League. This is a result of the Predators' efforts to connect with the Nashville community.

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