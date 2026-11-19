NASHVILLE — The Predators took the ice this morning at the Centennial Sportsplex, looking to get back on track after sputtering out of gas on their longest road trip of the season. Nashville took a four-game win streak on the road and extended it with three more victories, but dropped the final two matchups before returning home Tuesday night.

The Predators enjoyed an off day on Wednesday but had every skater on the ice on Thursday as the franchise looks forward to its next game on Saturday.

"I thought it was a real good road trip," Andrew Brunette said after practice. "Anytime you get three of the five, really you could throw Colorado in that mix, because that was a Father's Trip, that was a three-day trip. Came back for one, then went back out west, so to be 4-2 in that stretch is pretty good hockey against some pretty good teams. Obviously, disappointed a little bit at the end, but overall a really good trip for us."

The Predators fell into big deficits in the last two games of the trip, trailing 3-0 to San Jose and 5-0 to Minnesota before ultimately succumbing 4-2 and 7-3, respectively. These results, on the heels of a seven-game win streak against some of the NHL's best teams, suggest the travel schedule added an extra element Nashville couldn't overcome against the Sharks and Wild.

Nils Höglander scored two goals and added three assists on the road trip, but the young forward admitted he was happy to be home after a long trip.

"Yeah, we were on the road for more than a week, you get a little bit gassed from it," Höglander said. "So get a little bit of rest and practice on a few details, and then we've got a big game coming up against Pittsburgh."

Veteran Steven Stamkos scored two goals with two assists during the trip and noted how much more energized the team looked during Thursday's practice after arriving home and enjoying an off day.

"For me, anyways, I felt great today," Stamkos said. "It was nice to get home and spend some time with your family and get an off day and just re-energize. I think you saw today with how our group was on the ice. There was some great positivity and energy, and that's what you need. This is a big next couple games to reestablish our game and feel good about ourselves, and I'm looking forward to doing that on home ice on Saturday."

Shane Wright barely had any time to settle into Music City after he was traded from Seattle before the road trip began. He scored his first Predators goal and found two assists for a multi-point performance against Anaheim, but is taking the few days in town to acclimate to his new environment.

"It's obviously nice," Wright said. "It's a pretty busy schedule, right when I got traded, it was pretty much every other day. So having a couple days at home and having a couple practice days is nice. It's only like the third practice I've had since I've been here. It's good having a couple days, for sure."

Wright has been thrown into the mix quickly, but with a home game against Pittsburgh on the horizon, his focus is on putting the 7-3 loss in Minnesota behind him and getting the group back on track.

"I think just resetting, forgetting about the last couple of games," Wright said. "That was obviously a tough last game. It's one of the best teams in the league in Minnesota there. Forgetting about that, just resetting and just kind of focusing on the next game here."

The Predators have a Friday morning practice and then host the Pittsburgh Penguins at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21 in Bridgestone Arena.

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